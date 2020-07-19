The Last of Us Part II builds on the core gameplay of The Last of Us and overhauls it in every aspect. From the combat to exploration, each aspect of the game has received a significant upgrade.

Safes from the original game make a return in The Last of Us Part II, only this time, there are plenty more in number.

Most of the time, players will need to carefully scan the entire room or area to figure out the safe combination. For example, it could be a date marked on a calendar.

These safes contain tonnes of essential supplies such as Parts, Ammo, and Supplements. These are essential for survival in The Last of Us Part II, as the game is even less forgiving than the first game in terms of scarcity of resources.

The Last of Us Part II: All Safe Combinations

Naughty Dog also added a neat touch to the game in terms of audio design, and one that the players can use to crack the safe open without the combination.

When safe dial is on the right number, it will make a distinct click than the rest of the numbers. Players can use this to figure out the combination without actually needing to look for a combination in the environment.

All Safe Combinations as Ellie

Advertisement

Jackson

Safe 1: The "Good Boy Safe" while on Patrol with Dina

Combination: 07-20-13

Seattle Day 1

Safe 1: Bank (Downtown Area)

Combination: 60-23-06

Safe 2: Gate West 2 (Madison Street)

Combination: 04-51

Safe 3: Courthouse

Combination- 86-07-22

Safe 4: Thrift Store

Combination- 55-01-33

Safe 5: Underground Door

Combination- 15243

Seattle Day 2

Safe 1: Auto Repair Garage Hillcrest

Combination- 30-82-65

Safe 2: Apartment Building

Combination- 10-08-83

Safe 3: Weston's Pharmacy

Combination- 38-55-23

Seattle Day 3

Safe 1: Boat Stash

Combination- 70-12-64

All Safe Combinations as Abby

Seattle Day 1

Safe 1: Big Win Safe

Combination- 17-38-07

Safe 2: Chinatown Safe

Combination- 68-96-89

Safe 3: Ferry Weapon Storage

Combination- 90-77-01

Seattle Day 2

Safe 1: Julia' Apartment

Combination- 30-23-04

Safe 2: Hotel Gym

Combination - 12-18-79