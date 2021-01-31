The Last of Us Part II has been nominated for 11 awards at the 24th Annual DICE Awards.

The Last of Us Part II dominated the conversation around video games for the better part of 2020. As one of Naughty Dog's most ambitious titles and a deeply resonant one, The Last of Us Part II has garnered a lot of critical acclaim from media publications and fans alike.

It recently crossed the record previously held by The Witcher 3 and amassed a total of 261 Awards, making it the most awarded game of all time. It is ultimately a number, but it represents a studio at the height of their power. This is streak, unlike any other in the industry.

The Last of Us Part II nominated for 11 awards, including GOTY at the DICE Awards

The DICE awards has garnered a reputation as the award show that fans and industry professionals look forward to the most. The awards are arranged by the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) and held at the AIAS Summit in Las Vegas.

This year, of course, the event will be held virtually on April 8th, 2021, and celebrate what has been a fantastic year in gaming. The Last of Us Part II leads the tally in terms of number of nominations (11). It is followed by Ori and The Will of The Wisps (5), Ghost of Tsushima(10), and Hades(8).

Heading into the awards, the five games nominated for the coveted Game of The Year include:

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

The number of games in contention for the Game of the Year award are incalculable, which only proves how incredibly last year was for videogames. A large section of the video game community felt the absence of id Software's Doom Eternal in the GOTY nominations.

The event will be held on April 8th, 2021 and fans are looking forward to it with great anticipation. It is revered as one of the most prestigious awards in gaming.