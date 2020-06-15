The Last of Us Part II Pre-Order Bonuses: PSN Themes, Avatars and In-Game Items
- The Last of Us Part II will be out on the 19th of June and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the game.
- Naughty Dog has made several unique editions of the game available, with each offering a set of bonuses and items.
The Last of Us Part II is set to release in four days. The game is currently available for pre-order on the Playstation Store and other outlets as well such as GameStop.
Early reviews of the game have started coming in and if the positive reviews from critics are anything to go by, it seems as though the game can be as much of a masterpiece as its predecessor was.
As mentioned above, The Last of Us Part II comes out on the 19th of June and players can still pre-order the game. Another interesting aspect is that there are several editions of the game that you can buy, with each edition having unique pre-order bonuses.
There are a total of five editions for The Last of Us Part II, namely:
- Standard Edition
- Digital Deluxe Edition
- Special Edition
- Collector's Edition
- Ellie Edition
Pre-Order Bonus Details for every edition of The Last of Us Part II
Standard Edition
- PSN avatar for PS4™ of Ellie’s tattoo
- Ammo capacity upgrade to Ellie’s pistol
- Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades*
*Supplements required to unlock recipes, skills, and upgrades.
Digital Deluxe Edition
- Digital Deluxe Edition includes:
- Digital soundtrack.
- Digital Dark Horse mini art book.
- Six PSN avatars for PS4™.
- PS4™ dynamic theme.
Special Edition
Collector's Edition
- All Pre-Order Bonuses
- 12" Ellie statue
- A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet
- Collectible steel-book
- 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse
- Set of six enamel pins
- Lithograph art print
- Set of five stickers
- PSN Dynamic Theme
- Six PSN avatars
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of the mini art book
Ellie Edition
- All Pre-Order Bonuses
- Full-sized recreation of Ellie's backpack
- Embroidered patch
- 7" vinyl record with original music
- 12" Ellie statue
- A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet
- Collectible steel-book
- 48-page mini art book from Dark Horse
- Set of six enamel pins
- Lithograph art print
- Set of five stickers
- PSN Dynamic Theme
- Six PSN avatars
- Digital soundtrack
- Digital version of the mini art book