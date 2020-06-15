The Last of Us Part II Pre-Order Bonuses: PSN Themes, Avatars and In-Game Items

The Last of Us Part II will be out on the 19th of June and fans cannot wait to get their hands on the game.

Naughty Dog has made several unique editions of the game available, with each offering a set of bonuses and items.

The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II is set to release in four days. The game is currently available for pre-order on the Playstation Store and other outlets as well such as GameStop.

Early reviews of the game have started coming in and if the positive reviews from critics are anything to go by, it seems as though the game can be as much of a masterpiece as its predecessor was.

As mentioned above, The Last of Us Part II comes out on the 19th of June and players can still pre-order the game. Another interesting aspect is that there are several editions of the game that you can buy, with each edition having unique pre-order bonuses.

There are a total of five editions for The Last of Us Part II, namely:

Standard Edition

Digital Deluxe Edition

Special Edition

Collector's Edition

Ellie Edition

Pre-Order Bonus Details for every edition of The Last of Us Part II

Standard Edition

The Last of Us Part II Standard Edition

PSN avatar for PS4™ of Ellie’s tattoo

Ammo capacity upgrade to Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades*

Advertisement

*Supplements required to unlock recipes, skills, and upgrades.

Digital Deluxe Edition

The Last of Us Part II Digital Deluxe Edition

PSN avatar for PS4™ of Ellie’s tattoo

Ammo capacity upgrade to Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades*

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Digital soundtrack.

Digital Dark Horse mini art book.

Six PSN avatars for PS4™.

PS4™ dynamic theme.

*Supplements required to unlock recipes, skills, and upgrades.

Special Edition

The Last of Us Part II Special Edition

PSN avatar for PS4™ of Ellie’s tattoo

Ammo capacity upgrade to Ellie’s pistol

Crafting manual for recipes and upgrades*

Digital Deluxe Edition includes:

Digital soundtrack.

Digital Dark Horse mini art book.

Six PSN avatars for PS4™.

PS4™ dynamic theme.

*Supplements required to unlock recipes, skills, and upgrades.

Collector's Edition

The Last of Us Part II Collector's Edition

All Pre-Order Bonuses

12" Ellie statue

A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet

Collectible steel-book

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

Set of six enamel pins

Lithograph art print

Set of five stickers

PSN Dynamic Theme

Six PSN avatars

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of the mini art book

Ellie Edition

The Last of Us Part II Ellie Edition

All Pre-Order Bonuses

Full-sized recreation of Ellie's backpack

Embroidered patch

7" vinyl record with original music

12" Ellie statue

A life-sized replica of Ellie's bracelet

Collectible steel-book

48-page mini art book from Dark Horse

Set of six enamel pins

Lithograph art print

Set of five stickers

PSN Dynamic Theme

Six PSN avatars

Digital soundtrack

Digital version of the mini art book