The Last of Us Part II Review Embargo Date Revealed

The Last of Us Part II releases on 19th of June. It is a sequel to Last of Us Part I that is a popular game on the PS4 console.

The review embargo of the game would be lifted on 12th June.

The Last of Us Part II (picture credits: tech radar)

The Last of Us Part II is one of the most anticipated games in PS4. The game was remastered on PS4 to great success and still remains one of the best games available on the console.

The sequel to Last of Us is now expected to further the solid foundation set by its predecessor. It is expected to introduce new game-play mechanics, enemy types and perhaps even open-level designs.

The New Open-Level Design in The Last of Us Part II

The Last of Us Part II Gameplay

Anthony Newman, a co-director inThe Last of Us Part II mentioned in an interview that players can miss entire scripted sequences due to the open-level design of the game.

He was quoted saying:

"In this game, we've gone so far in making the level design open that there are actually entire story moments, entire combat encounters, full scripted sequences that you may completely miss."

He further stated the following:

"And there are things that we feel like, even though a portion of our player base may never see these things, the fact that when you do encounter them, you feel like you discovered them. It lends them this charm and this magic I think is unique to games that this happened to me, because of what I did and the place I explored."

Pick up where we left off on June 19. #TheLastOfUsPartII pic.twitter.com/nFa26GPuw9 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) May 21, 2020

This kind of open-level design was last seen in Uncharted 4 in the Madagascar Chapter where players had a semi-open world that they could explore as long as they wanted to.

Perhaps Naughty Dog would look to take that a little bit further and build on that with larger open-level designs that would encourage exploration and deliver set-pieces that players would not discover otherwise.

Review Embargo for The Last of Us Part II revealed:

The review embargo for The Last of Us Part II wouldl lift on the the 12th of June, exactly a week before the game's release on 19th of June.

A review embargo being lifted means that The Last of Us Part II reviews would be out a week before the game officially releases. The Last of Us Part II is highly anticipated and it is perhaps Naughty Dog's most ambitious title in their history.

Greg Miller, a popular game journalist, has already declaring The Last of Us Part II his Game of the Year. It looks like fans are in for a treat.

After playing The Last of Us Part II this week, I have no earthly idea what any other game could do to be Game of the Year 2020, but I'm excited to see them try.



Full thoughts on today's Kinda Funny Gamescast at 2 pm on https://t.co/yDBHO7kWz1. Monday on https://t.co/2c7u5uZmvs. pic.twitter.com/BnCXRX2hiI — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) September 26, 2019