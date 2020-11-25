The Last of Us Part II wins Ultimate Game of the Year and more at Golden Joysticks Awards 2020

The Last of Us Part II has been the talk of the town in the gaming industry for the better part of 2020 ever since its release back in June. Publications all over the internet and fans have been extremely vocal regarding their opinions on the game, and it would be safe to say that fan reception has been divided at best.

The game is extremely complex to discuss as it clearly is a standout quality game through and through, yet fans cannot seem to agree on the narrative choices taken with the game.

However, the game has been nothing short of a cultural phenomenon. As the awards season is now upon us, The Last of Us Part II seems to be a front-runner in almost every category it has been nominated.

The Golden Joysticks Awards 2020 has been dominated by Naughty Dog's action-adventure title and bagged several awards, including Ultimate Game of the Year.

The Last of Us Part II bags six awards at Golden Joysticks Awards 2020

Last but definitely not least, the award for the Ultimate Game of the Year as chosen by you: The Last of Us Part 2! Once more, let's give a round of applause to the teams at @Naughty_Dog and @PlayStation for their massive wins at this year's #goldenjoysticks pic.twitter.com/g0B0tXSA3v — Golden Joysticks (@GoldenJoysticks) November 24, 2020

The Golden Joysticks Awards 2020 saw The Last of Us Part II take home a total of six awards, which is a record-breaking number in the awards' history. The categories for which the game won are as follows:

Ultimate Game of the Year

PlayStationGame of the Year

Best Visual Design

Best Storytelling

Best Audio

Naughty Dog for Best Studio

Winning "Game of the Year" in a year that has been packed to the brim with instant classics like Doom Eternal, Ghost of Tsushima, Animal Crossing, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and the indie phenomenon Hades is quite the feat.

The Last of Us Part II has been praised and simultaneously critiqued for its bold narrative choices and risks the game has taken throughout.

We're so incredibly honored to have The Last of Us Part II win Ultimate Game of the Year, @PlayStation Game of the Year, Best Visual Design, Best Storytelling, Best Audio, and to be named Best Studio at The @GoldenJoysticks. Congrats to the team and thanks to all that voted! pic.twitter.com/Cv4xo13sP0 — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) November 24, 2020

One of the lesser talked about aspects of The Last of Us Part II is Naughty Dog's innovation in accessibility. The game hosts a wide variety of accessibility options to ensure that many fans have an opportunity to experience the game.

The Last of Us Part II might be divisive by design. Still, all can agree that the game and by association Naughty Dog should be applauded for their innovation in accessibility and pushing the envelope for storytelling in video games.