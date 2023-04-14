The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom leaked TV commercial reveals brand new details

The latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom gave players an engaging new look at the game. Thanks to a leaked commercial, we have now received a few more snippets of what's to come. The unreleased commercial first surfaced on Reddit. The TV spot in question aligns with other Nintendo Switch ads, showcasing a group of friends and family playing the game. For those who wish to avoid story spoilers, the commercial does not mention the narrative elements.

On that note, most of it is what fans have been shown by the publisher thus far. However, there are still some new details in there that are curious.

Here are all the details unearthed in the leaked commercial for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

The commercial starts with Legend of Zelda protagonist Link soaring downwards towards the land of Hyrule, or more precisely, the newly erected castle corrupted with dark energy. With the gameplay expanding to include the skies, this is a recurring theme throughout the game. Players will make as much use of the lands above as they will below. Called "Sky Islands," these are a bunch of isles floating in the sky, and the next shot shows Link carefully walking across a plank connecting two sky islands and promptly falling off.

The next scene showcases Ultrahand's ability in action. This new feature allows piecing together different components to create various handy contraptions. So far, most demonstrations have shown some vehicles, and the TV spot also showcases a propeller-driven hovercraft. But the biggest highlight of the commercial comes after this.

We debut the three-headed dragon featured in the latest trailer for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is called a Flame Gleeok and is a massive beast soaring through the sky, spurting a beam of fire at Link. This is perhaps the monster's first appearance in a Legend Of Zelda title since the NES original. The Flame prefix also suggests other variants, like Ice or Thunder.

This same scene also demonstrates another new ability called Fuse. This allows players to combine two target items, creating a third new item. Here some cannon can be attached to Link's shield - handy in taking down the scaled beast flying above him. Then we get another look at Ascend, the new mechanic allowing Link to pass through ceilings as a vertical traversal mechanic. Link can be seen using the ability to get to a chest atop a platform.

The final new tidbit comes in the form of a dark cavern. With no light sources to speak of, Link creates his own using a glowing plant attached to a nearby tree, which illuminates the vicinity. The coordinates on the mini-map on the right side of the screen are negative, indicating that this is deep underground. This does not come as a surprise, given how vital Ascend is to environmental traversal.

The remaining few seconds from the trailer are plucked straight out of the latest official showcase, ending with the game's May 12, 2023, release date. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated for release exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

