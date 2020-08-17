The Linkin Park experience is now on VR rhythm game Beat Saber

For the early 2000’s audience, the songs of Linkin Park strike a different chord altogether. Many grew up listening to the American band, and a majority of people still cherish the tunes that the rock prodigy gave to the world.

Just in time to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s ‘Hybrid Theory’ album, Beat Saber has released 11 new songs, which, starting today, will be available for purchase as a bundle or individually.

The Beat Saber pack will include the following songs:

Bleed It Out

Breaking the Habit

Faint

Given Up

In The End

New Divide

Numb

One Step Closer

Papercut

Somewhere I Belong

What I’ve Done

The entire pack can be bought for $14, or you can opt to purchase songs individually by paying $2 for each, which will ultimately bring the total to $22. Available across all platforms, you can rock the beats on PSVR, Oculus Rift, Oculus Quest, and Steam-VR compatible headsets.

Along with the surreal beats, the pack also features a distinct tunnel environment, custom light colors, and an improvised lighting system to go with it.

Here is a playthrough of all the songs on Expert in Mixed reality by YouTuber Cas and Chary

The Music pack can now be purchased from the PlayStation store.

Advertisement

Linkin Park Music pack now available on Playstation Store

The Linkin Park Music pack is now on Playstation store for $14.99 (Image Credits: Playstation Store)

Facebook-owned Beat Games has sold over 10 million songs via DLC just this year. With their latest Linkin Park addition, there seems to be no stopping them anymore, especially with their fanbase expecting a long list of artists to feature on their game.

The Linkin Park Music pack can be directly purchased from the PlayStation Store here. As previously mentioned, you can either purchase the entire bundle for $14.99, or just the individual songs for $2 apiece.

If it’s your first time hopping into a game on a PS device, you can read more on how to set it up here.