The Lords of the Fallen free content roadmap revealed: New seasonal events, quests, rewards, and more

CI Games and Hexworks recently revealed their plans for Lords of the Fallen's future with a dedicated content roadmap. While the game has been out for about a month, the studio has mostly been relegated to fixing the various issues the game shipped with in terms of both performance and gameplay on all platforms.

However, with the game receiving more than a dozen title updates since its release back on October 13, 2023, it seems Hexworks is finally ready to focus on delivering new content to Lords of the Fallen players. The newly released content roadmap came alongside the game's new weekly title update - version 1.1.292.

The update isn't as substantial as the previous few patches the game received. However, the version 1.1.292 update does come packed with a few spell nerfs that are aimed towards balancing the game's PvP experience. Here's everything you need to know about Lords of the Fallen's new update, as well as the content roadmap.

What does the new update (version 1.1.292) for Lords of the Fallen include?

Expand Tweet

The new update essentially restores a change that was unintentionally made to the boss weapons with the previous patch. Essentially, with update 1.1.282 (November 2, 2023), Hexworks unintentionally reset the boss weapon levels for a majority of players, especially on PC. This rendered these weapons practically useless for PvP and end-game content.

However, with the new update, the developers have finally restored the previous state of the boss weapons. The update also added a new item in the Skyrest Bridge, which grants affected players free upgrade resources to quickly max out their weapon upgrades.

Apart from the fix for boss weapon levels, the update version 1.1.292 also features nerfs for spells like the Blessed Reflections as well as the Infernal Hounds invocations. The nerfs are primarily focused on balancing these spells for PvP.

What does Lords of the Fallen content roadmap include?

With the newly revealed content roadmap for Lords of the Fallen, Hexworks and CI Games promise a host of things that are coming to the game for the remainder of 2023. Hexworks and CI Games have been hard at work on fixing the game's many fundamental technical and gameplay-related issues while also taking community feedback into account.

Expand Tweet

And now, with the game being in a stable and acceptable state on all platforms, with most of its performance and stability-related issues ironed out, the studio can finally focus on its post-launch content roadmap. According to Hexworks, Lords of the Fallen will receive new themed events, similar to the Season of the Bleak released at Halloween.

These events will be time-limited and will feature new exclusive quests, rewards (armor sets, weapons, and resources), as well as a few surprises, which Hexworks will reveal close to the events going live.