With its release looming on the horizon, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers has become the topic of major discussion among the Souls-like community. The success of Black Myth Wukong has ensured that many, especially from Asia, want a game that represents their culture and mythology. Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is ready to take that mantle and pave the way forward on July 24, 2025.

Ad

Sportskeeda Gaming recently had the opportunity to discuss Wuchang: Fallen Feathers with Mr. Xia Siyuan, Game Director/Art Director of Wuchang and Co-Founder/ CTO of Leenzee Games, via a translator. Speaking on their approach to building Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Siyuan stated:

"In the beginning, we wanted to follow the map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1 and create a hub-based, semi-open level structure.."

Here is what makes Wuchang: Fallen Feathers unique compared to other Souls-likes, according to the developers, and what inspired its beautiful yet dark world.

Ad

Trending

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers developers open up about their inspiration for the game's aesthetics and future plans

Q: What differentiates Wuchang: Fallen Feathers from other Souls-like games on the market, given the increasing popularity of the genre?

Mr. Xia Siyuan of Leenzee Games answered our question about Wuchang: Fallen Feather's unique approach:

In the beginning, we wanted to follow the map design philosophy of Dark Souls 1 and create a hub-based, semi-open level structure — one that supports bi-directional exploration of the same area. The goal was for different players to have unique exploration experiences.

Ad

In terms of combat, we aimed to create a system that unifies battles against giant beasts and humanoid enemies, with interactive, back-and-forth dynamics — not just you hitting me and me hitting you independently. That led to the combat rhythm and attack patterns now built around the core concept of Feathering."

At the same time, most Soulslikes draw heavily from Western fantasy aesthetics. Wuchang, by contrast, deliberately stands apart in style — using visual storytelling and themes rooted in Eastern fantasy traditions, which we believe brings a refreshing experience to players familiar with the genre.

Ad

Q: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is set in the late Ming Dynasty. How much historical accuracy can players expect, and where did you take creative liberties to incorporate fantasy elements?

Leenzee: We aimed to faithfully recreate the cultural and environmental characteristics of the Ming Dynasty, and for the historical figures who appear in the game, we tried to stay as consistent as possible with academic historical perspectives — while also portraying them as fully fleshed-out, human characters.

Ad

As for the game’s worldbuilding, it’s actually set in a parallel world where a minor deviation during the time of Du Yu created a different historical trajectory. In this alternate world, the worship of feathered beings and legends of resurrection have taken root. Players begin in a small Ming-era town and journey through regions with vastly different ecosystems — forests, Taoist temples, snowy mountains — ultimately arriving at the ancient ruins of Sanxingdui, where they uncover the truth behind this world.

Ad

Q: Building on that, Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’s art direction draws deeply from Ming Dynasty-era Chinese folklore—a bold departure from the usual European high fantasy or post-apocalyptic fare of Souls-likes. What inspired this distinct cultural and aesthetic shift?

Leenzee: Jiangkou sunken treasure, the Four Loyal Sons, Sanxingdui, the Jinsha ruins, Taoping Qiang Village, Baoyun Temple in Pingwu... these historic sites and legends from Sichuan carry the memories of my team and me as we grew up.

Ad

We drew inspiration from folk traditions like Sanxingdui relics, Sichuan opera’s face-changing, and the iron firework ritual datiehua, as well as from Ming-era philosophies — Confucianism, Buddhism, and Taoism — and the evolution of firearms during that period. We’ve woven all of these into the game’s mechanics.

Our hope is that these elements not only capture the historical essence but also allow players to experience the unique cultural richness of the region. For us, sharing these memories and stories with more people is meaningful in itself — and we believe they’ll resonate with many players.

Ad

Q: From the trailers and gameplay videos, fans have really appreciated the soundtrack of Wuchang: Fallen Feathers. Can you tell us more about the soundtrack and how it enhances the gameplay elements?

Leenzee: The original soundtrack serves two purposes: on one hand, it subtly or gradually influences the player's emotions to enhance the overall game experience; on the other hand, it needs to align with the game’s worldview and reflect the themes and stories of each region or character, in order to evoke deeper thought and reflection from the player.

Ad

Q: Wuchang: Fallen Feathers’ combat clearly favors speed and aggression over the usual deliberate pace of Souls-like games. What inspired this shift toward a faster, more action-driven style instead of sticking to the genre’s traditional, methodical combat?

Leenzee: We wanted to push for innovation in the action system, allowing players to experience a combat style that feels completely different from other games in the genre. While combat rhythm is one aspect of our system, our deeper goal is to encourage players to explore better solutions throughout the game — whether that’s through mechanics like free respecs or experimenting with different weapons and playstyles to discover what suits them best.

Ad

Q: Wuchang has firmly planted itself on the radar of Souls-like and RPG fans alike. But as a debut from a relatively new studio, what are the hopes — or perhaps bold expectations — when it comes to player reception?

Leenzee: Before this, we’ve already held numerous offline hands-on events. We’re eager to hear feedback from players with all kinds of perspectives — it’s incredibly valuable for the long-term growth and development of our team.

Ad

Q: Could we see Wuchang spreading her wings onto the Switch 2, bringing the experience to handheld adventurers everywhere in the future?

Leenzee: Right now, we’re still focused on wrapping up the project, but discussions about additional platforms are something that would need to be coordinated between the publisher. From the developer’s perspective, though, we’re certainly open to it — especially since many of us on the team are handheld players ourselves, including on the Switch.

Ad

Q: Lastly, what post-launch content, if any, are you considering (e.g., DLC expansions, boss-rush modes)?

Leenzee: Right now, the team is still focused on finalizing the main game. During previous hands-on sessions, players enthusiastically shared a lot of suggestions — including boss challenge modes, photo mode, star map save pages, and more. Once we complete the main game, we’ll carefully consider plans for updates and potential DLC.

Wuchang: Fallen Feathers is all set to tell the story of Bai Wuchang and her adventures on July 24, 2025. Keep an eye out for the Sportskeeda Gaming review to learn what we think about the upcoming Souls-like adventure.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.