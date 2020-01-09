The new PS5 logo unveiled at CES 2020

The new logo looks quite slick but with the same old PlayStation feel.

At Sony's CES 2020 Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO, Jim Ryan came up to the podium and unveiled the new PlayStation 5 logo to the world and also shared some news regarding PS4. Some of features for the upcoming PS5 were also shown at the conference. Some of the features include 3D audio sound, adaptive triggers for the new controller, a faster SSD to improve loading times, as well as ray-tracing and an Ultra HD blu-ray drive. These specifications were already revealed earlier.

The show was concluded by Ryan talking about the features of PS5 in more details and the game lineup for the upcoming console. All the details will be given out later this year. He also talked about the current console's performance at the market that they sold 106 million PS4s worldwide. If Sony decides to follow the past then we might get PS5 a month later of the official CES as PS4 was released one month after CES 2013.

Sony has been giving out a lot of details on their upcoming console before its release in holiday 2020. But we have yet to see how the console actually looks like. On the other hand Microsoft has already shown their newest console Xbox series X. Hope we get out hands on PS5 soon enough.

