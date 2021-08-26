The new Saints Row game might not be something fans expect, but definitely something they should try

Fan-favorite third-person action open-world shooter Saints Row made by Volition and Deep Silver returns. However, the game isn’t a sequel to any previous game.

The original Saints Row has been full of over-the-top foolish gameplay, humor, and crazy activities. In the fourth installment of Saints Row, the game takes the protagonist into being a superhero inside a simulation and taking care of aliens.

With the new Saints Row, the game doesn’t take place in the original Saints Row universe, but with a rather new Western setting. The new reboot takes place in a place called Santo Ileso, which players can choose to explore alone or in co-op.

The new Saints Row reboot takes players in a new setting

The new reboot of Saints Row does not feature any particular protagonist but gives the players a chance to make their very own custom protagonist. In the new reboot, the protagonist is called the “boss” and is not given a particular name.

The Saints criminal organization featuring, Eli, Neenah, Kevin and boss. (Image via Deep Silver, Volition)

The new game features four different characters, Eli, Neenah, Kevin, and finally the boss, which is the player themselves. All these characters come from various factions in the game and have their very own personality. With this team of four, the players take a journey to conquer the entire Santo Ileso.

Santo Ileso provides a huge open-world with multiple opportunities, featuring nine districts like El Dorado, Monte Vista, and others. All the districts have their own set of unique key features which makes them feel different from every other district.

Apart from exploring a great open world, players also get to customize their own vehicles, even the choice to turn a garbage truck into an off-road vehicle. In Saints Row reboot, players can also customize their character fully and take Santo Ileso in their own style.

Volition's decision to abandon the original Saints Row theme may be shocking to some, but with a fantastic open-world and co-op gameplay, the game is undeniably entertaining.

