The new Saints Row reboot by Volition gives players a Total Overdose of Wild West vibe

Deep Silver and Volition recently announced a reboot of their famed third-person open-world action shooter franchise, Saints Row.

Like many others, Saints Row originally kicked off as a Grand Theft Auto III-inspired title in the mid-2000s, but was soon able to set itself apart. From over-the-top activities like insurance fraud and septic avenger to humorous stories that refuse to take themselves seriously, Saints Row has built its identity.

However, after the fourth game and its spin-off Gat Out of Hell, the franchise remained dormant. Volition did try to create a spinoff titled Agents of Mayhem, but that failed to please the audience.

After quite an extended period of hibernation, Saints Row is back, and this time it’s a reboot.

The new Saints Row is grounded but retains the signature over the top humor

In the Saints Row series, the players took the role of a custom character referred to only as Boss. The series consists of five total games, where the Third Street Saints go from a street gang to celebrities to the presidency, to eventually masters of the universe.

The Saints also introduced memorable characters such as Pierce Washington, Shaundi, Kinzie Kensington, and of course Johnny Gat, who came back from being dead and then took over Hell. While fans will certainly miss the original Third Street Saints, it’s understandable that after conquering the Universe and Hell, there wasn’t much opportunity to top that.

Less than 24 hours Saints!



We just wanna say we fucking love you ⚜️💜



Watch the reveal with the Saints Row team at https://t.co/fIIhpFzOBW tomorrow from the #OpeningNightLive pre-showhttps://t.co/Fak4BwlpyS pic.twitter.com/88I08Z6SnC — Saints Row (@SaintsRow) August 24, 2021

The new Saints Row reboot wipes the slate clean and takes the player to a completely new town called Santo Ileso with a new cast of colorful characters, forming the new Saints.

This time, the customary character Boss is accompanied by three new Saints, Eli, Neenah, and Kevin, as they work together to take down other factions and build a new criminal empire led by the Saints.

While this game is more grounded and seems to be toned down in comparison to the previous entries, the developers assured that the game will still retain its over-the-top activities and signature humor.

Saints Row arrives on February 25, 2022, for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and on PC through the Epic Games Store.

Edited by Ashish Yadav