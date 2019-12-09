The next Bioshock game is officially in development at a new 2K Games studio

BioShock

2K Games have officially announced a new game studio called Cloud Chamber, which will have its offices in California and Montreal, making it the first Canadian office for the 2K brand.

Surprisingly, 2K Games also announced that this newly formed studio is working on a new BioShock title. According to 2K, the game will be several years in development, so consider this new BioShock game to release few years into the next generation of consoles.

This BioShock game development is headed by 2K's Kelley Gilmore, who previously worked on the acclaimed series such as Civilization and XCOM.

The last entry in the BioShock series was Bioshock Infinite back in 2013. The game took place in the floating city of Columbia, shoving players into the shoes of Booker De Witt played by Troy Baker. The game featured strong narrative, mature themes such as racism and a solid first person shooter mechanics that made the game stand out from the game's previous entries.

BioShock Infinite received universal acclaim from users and critics alike as the game went on to win several Game of the Year awards as that year.

Multiple rumors regarding a new BioShock game has long been floating around on the Internet. Kotaku first reported about 18 months ago, that a new studio at 2K Games is leading the development of a new BioShock game, hiring talents from 2K's other game developing studio-Hangar Games.

