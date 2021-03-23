The Old Fortnite map: Top 5 locations that players want from the OG map

The old Fortnite map from Chapter 1 has been requested by the community on multiple occasions.

Fortnite's map has gone through various changes. Fans have even witnessed a complete remake of the entire map in Chapter 2. However, there are many Fortnite players who hope to see the return of the Athena map to replace Chapter 2's Apollo.

Considering that Apollo only featured four points of interest that were also present in Athena, the community has requested Epic Games multiple times to bring back certain locations from the old map. This article features five of the best locations from the original Chapter 1 map that players want to see make a return to Fortnite.

5 locations from the old Fortnite map that need to return

#5. Tilted Towers

Although a modified version of the original location from Season 2 was introduced in Chapter 2 Season 5, many players want to see the iconic location return to its original form in Fortnite. Considering that this point of interest featured over 30 chests, players want to see this forgotten city make a return.

#4. Dusty Divot

Advertisement

Originally introduced in Season 4, this point of interest featured 20 chests within a fairly small area. This point of interest was famous for being the site of a meteor crash that the government was drilling into. Dusty Divot used to be a fan-favorite point of interest which is enough of a reason for it to make a return to Fortnite.

#3. Junk Junction

Advertisement

Introduced in Season 2, this point of interest has gone through a lot of changes in Fortnite. From being covered in snow to being the parking spot for a reboot van, Junk Junction has been a fan-favorite location for various reasons.

With the additional option of looting from 10 chests, Junk Junction makes for an ideal location from the original map that should make a return to the game. It will be really interesting to see what kind of theme this location might feature to blend in with the primordial era-theme of Chapter 2 Season 6.

#2. Haunted Hills

One of the most iconic locations from Chapter 1, Haunted Hills was heavily favored by players due to the number of chests available here. Introduced in Season 2, the Haunted Hills is definitely one of the most-missed locations from the old Fortnite map.

Additionally, the tree surroundings made for good cover while engaging in combat with enemies.

#1. Snobby Shores

Advertisement

This rich and fancy neighborhood from Season 2 featured more than 15 chests for players to loot from in an extremely small vicinity. Not many players tried to visit this point of interest as it was on the far-eastern part of the island

Snobby Shores used to be a perfect drop location to start off the game without having to deal with enemies. This point of interest also ensured a decent loot to allow players to progress confidently into that specific game. Considering all of these factors, Snobby Shores should definitely make a return to Fortnite.