The Outer Worlds: 5 things you need to know about Obsidian's new SCi-fi RPG

Obsidian Entertainment

Obsidian Entertainment, the people behind the Pillars of Eternity series and the Fallout New Vegas which they never fail to mention apparently, just announced their next big Sci-fi RPG called "The Outer Worlds" just a while back at The Game Awards 2018.

Now, The Outer Worlds is a completely new IP for Obsidian, a new universe they have crafted which actually looks like a blend of the Fallout as well as the Mass Effect universe, which is a great thing because the last game of both the franchise sucked right? (I'm looking at you Mass Effect Andromeda & Fallout 76.)

Anyways the point is, there is a whole audience waiting for such a game to release, I mean come on, who doesn't want a good quality single player "actual" RPG with no microtransactions or loot boxes right?

Anyways, Game Informer released the gameplay footage of the game which I highly recommend you guys watch before reading this article further.

Something your taste? Well here are 5 major details you need to know about the game if it got you excited.

#1 It's not Fallout New Vegas

Obsidian Entertainment

Ya, let's just narrow down our expectations a little. The Outer Worlds is not going to be the biggest open world game with lots and lots of activities to dwell into, dynamic day-night weather system and all that like in The Witcher 3 and Fallout New Vegas, It won't break boundaries in the gaming industry like these games, no.

The Outer World ain't here to do any of that. It is a semi AAA game with a more grounded experience. It has only two planets that you get to explore which is of course quite big and you're free to explore its environment but it's not completely open world.

One of the planets, where humanity strives, is called Haylcon. The gameplay shown so far is of this planet only, however, we do get a glimpse of the other one in the reveal trailer a little bit.

