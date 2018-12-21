×
The Outer Worlds: Why you should be excited about Obsidian's next big Sci-fi RPG

Shreyansh Katsura
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
24   //    21 Dec 2018, 15:03 IST

Obsidian
Obsidian

It has been 8 years now since Fallout New Vegas released and the fans of the genre have been literally begging for a good quality single player RPG which Obsidian is known for.

Even though their lastest game-Pillars of Eternity is a great RPG, it's not for everyone.

In one way, Obsidian Entertainment has been a bit sidetracked from the mainstream gaming industry which is actually not their fault.

Being an independent developer, its hard for them to gather much fund to make a big AAA project, keeping in mind the amount of time and resources it takes to make a good quality AAA game that too a single player these days,(Look at God of War) It's no doubt that Obsidian has been playing pretty safe for now.

Well, no more fellas, Obsidian is a very talented and ambitious studio which deserves all the love and support it can get, and so they partnered with Private Division- a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive to bring us their dream project and a game we all have been eagerly waiting for which is The Outer Worlds.

Let's dive into some of the key aspects of the game that will make it one of the most anticipated title of 2019 for you.

#1 A brand new Universe

Obisidian
Obisidian

The Outer Worlds is a new IP from Obsidian Entertainment and so, of course, it features a brand new universe with its own lore and backstory.

This is immensely exciting because this game comes from the people behind the original Fallout games. And you all know how much we love the Fallout Universe right?

Seeing them make this another beautiful Sci-universe with the same old dark humorous flavour, one simply just can't keep calm right?

There have been already a lot of cool stuff announced that we can't stop talking about, Like Auntie Cleo and Spacer's choice. I know I'll be talking about them a lot in the coming days.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
PlayStation 4 (PS4) Xbox One
Shrey Katsura was born to play video games and write about them, that's exactly what he's doing. :D
