The Pokimane $80 million donation that shook the internet: Was it real?

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane has one of the largest fan followings on the internet.

As is customary with a female streamer of her popularity, her fanbase has been known to contain a fair share of "simps." One such simp became infamous for an $80 million donation to Pokimane.

Pokimane's $80 million donation would have been enough to buy herself a private island that begs the question: was the donation real?

Was the Pokimane $80 million donation real?

A clip titled "Simp Donates $80mil to Pokimane" began going viral in mid-2020, where allegedly Pokimane received the ginormous donation during a stream.

The original clip was actually one where YouTuber CallMeCarson snuck into Pokimane's room and stole her diary.

A memer took the footage and edited it together with clips of Walter White from AMC's crime drama Breaking Bad, quoting his signature dialogue, "Say my name." This is a play on the behavior of simps who donate large amounts of money to female streamers to have their names said out loud by them on stream.

The fake donation clip got so popular that it managed to get Pokimane's attention as well. The variety streamer even reacted to "Pokimane's $80 million donation meme" live on stream.

While the clip and the $80 million donation was fake, Pokimane and the rest of the internet got a great laugh out of the meme. It even inspired a spin-off meme from the original poster titled "Simp Breaks into Pokimane's House" that follows a similar plotline with Walter White breaking into her home.

While $80 million is quite the stretch, Pokimane is no stranger to huge donations. In a one of a kind deal, Pokimane worked with Streamlabs to cap her donations at $5 as she felt that anything above that is unnecessary for her and people should support smaller streamers instead.

