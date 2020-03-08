The qualifiers for PorsuPlay League Season 1 concludes

14 teams that have qualified for next phase

After weeks of grueling games, the qualifiers for PorusPlay League Season 1 has concluded. The final week of the qualifiers was action-packed with every team giving their best. The games were very close, and the competition was at the highest level. Nevertheless, 14 teams have qualified for the next stage of the tournament and here is a rundown of the final week of qualifiers-

Week 7

As is always the case, the final week of the qualifiers brought a lot of excitement to the fans. By the end of Day 44, SynerGE was on top of the points table with a total of 679 points. However, MG Zero Degree, who led the overall standings for most of the tournament, slipped to 6th position(620 points) and fans were very surprised to see that. Team IM with their consistent performance throughout the qualifiers sealed the second spot with 644 points in their bag.

The battle for the final and 14th spot on the table was getting intense as both Megastars and Livecraft Esports were neck to neck. PorusPlay conducted a fan poll between Megastars and Livecraft Esports, and 75% of fans voted for Megastars, whereas only 25% voted for Livecraft Esports.

Shockingly in the final game of the qualifiers, Livecraft Esports came to the lobby with only 2 players. Megastars took advantage of this situation and easily qualified for the next phase of the tournament.

The 14 teams that have qualified for the next round are as follows-

SYNERGE TEAMGENOCIDE TEAM IM 8BIT BURNX OFFICIAL GODS REIGN 7SEAS TOTAL OVERDOSE MG ZERO DEGREE RIP SQUAD PREDATOR ESPORTS BACK FOR REVENGE GODLIKE MEGASTARS

The tournament will now shift towards Underdog teams that will go head to head against Elite teams for a spot in the LAN finale.

The Underdog League will start around March 11 and the Wildcard entries start on April 1. The LAN finale will start in July, where the entire tournament will culminate.