The rarest Fortnite weapons players can find from a Loot Chest: Ranked from best to worst

Image via Epic Games
Modified 44 min ago
Each time a Fortnite Loot Chest is opened, there are many wonderful pieces of loot that can drop. There is a ton of trash as well.

@HYPEX has done the math and figured out the loot pool of chests in Fortnite 15.40.

Rarest Fortnite weapons from chests ranked

Players can expect an AR almost 50% of the time when opening one, yet only 10% of getting a Sniper Rifle. When breaking down each category of weapon, the percentages vary depending on the weapon's variety and rarity.

AR (43%)

  • Uncommon Assualt (39%)
  • Uncommon Heavy (39%)
  • Rare Assault (2%)
  • Rare Heavy (2%)
  • Legendary Assault (0.5%)
  • Legendary Heavy (0.5%)

Shotgun (22%)

  • Uncommon Tactical (35%)
  • Uncommon Lever Action (34%)
  • Uncommon Charge (8.5%)
  • Rare Tactical (8%)
  • Rare Lever Action (8%)
  • Rare Charge (2%)
  • Epic Tactical (1.36%)
  • Epic Dragon's Breath (1.36%)
  • Epic Lever Action (1.36%)
  • Epic Charge (0.34%)
  • Legendary Tactical (0.34%)
  • Legendary Dragon's Breath (0.34%)
  • Legendary Lever Action (0.34%)
  • Legendary Charge (0.1%)
SMG (14%)

  • Uncommon SMG (39.7%)
  • Uncommon Suppressed (39.7%)
  • Rare SMG (9.33%)
  • Rare Suppressed (9.33%)
  • Epic Compact (0.4%)
  • Legendary Compact (0.4%)

Pistol (11%)

  • Uncommon Pistol (61.3%)
  • Rare Pistol (24.5%)
  • Epic Pistol (9.8%)
  • Legendary Pistol (4.4%)

Sniper (10%)

  • Uncommon Lever Action (51.72%)
  • Uncommon Bolt Action (25.86%)
  • Rare Bolt Action (16.21%)
  • Rare Lever Action (16.21%)
  • Epic Lever Action (2.76%)
  • Epic Bolt Action (2.76%)
  • Legendary Bolt Action (0.69%)
SCAR
SCAR

If a Fortnite player is hoping for a Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, there is a 10% chance that a chest will drop a Sniper Rifle. There's a 0.69% of that Sniper Rifle being Legendary.

That means a player has a 0.00069% chance of snagging a Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle from a chest.

Out of all the Legendary items, deciding the best is a pretty subjective thing since different players prefer different weapons. The ranking is based mostly on general usability and damage.

#8 Charge Shotgun

While one of the hardest Fortnite items to pull at a Legendary level, it is also the worst. That is not to say the Legendary Charge Shotgun is a bad weapon. It just does not compare to the rest of the other weapons on the list.

#7 Lever Action Shotgun

Lever Action Shotguns are great weapons to carry early on in a match and at their lower rarities. Once players reach Legendary items, they are just not as useful as a good Tactical Shotgun

#6 Assault Rifle

Legendary Assault Rifles are great as they are flexible in both short and mid-range firefights. Having one in a player's toolbox can be a deciding factor in a skirmish.

#5 Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Powerful at point-blank range and capable of setting wooden builds on fire, the Legendary Dragon's Breath Shotgun is only useful in particular Fortnite scenarios. In those scenarios, it is incredibly deadly.

#4 Tactical Shotgun

The go-to weapon in close-range combat, especially later in the game. There is no better way to take out a Fortnite opponent that is right in a player's face than with one of these.

#3 Compact SMG

Quiet, fast, and deadly. Fornite's Legendary Compact SMGs hold a lot of ammo, fire quickly, and don't take too long to reload.

#2 Bolt Action Sniper Rifle

Less useful at the beginning of a match, Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifles become a player's best friend once the circle starts to close in a bit more. Capable of taking down opponents at long range with a well-placed shot, these Fortnite Sniper Rifles are hard to come by for a reason.

#1 Heavy Assault Rifle

The Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle or SCAR is a beast on the battlefield. Players who can master its recoil and spread can dominate at short or mid-range. Especially handy once the circle closes in, many Fortnite Victory Royales have been one with the SCAR.

Published 01 Mar 2021, 19:55 IST
Fortnite Battle Royale
