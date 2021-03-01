The rarest Fortnite weapons players can find from a Loot Chest: Ranked from best to worst

Each time a Fortnite Loot Chest is opened, there are many wonderful pieces of loot that can drop. There is a ton of trash as well.
@HYPEX has done the math and figured out the loot pool of chests in Fortnite 15.40.
Rarest Fortnite weapons from chests ranked
Players can expect an AR almost 50% of the time when opening one, yet only 10% of getting a Sniper Rifle. When breaking down each category of weapon, the percentages vary depending on the weapon's variety and rarity.
AR (43%)
- Uncommon Assualt (39%)
- Uncommon Heavy (39%)
- Rare Assault (2%)
- Rare Heavy (2%)
- Legendary Assault (0.5%)
- Legendary Heavy (0.5%)
Shotgun (22%)
- Uncommon Tactical (35%)
- Uncommon Lever Action (34%)
- Uncommon Charge (8.5%)
- Rare Tactical (8%)
- Rare Lever Action (8%)
- Rare Charge (2%)
- Epic Tactical (1.36%)
- Epic Dragon's Breath (1.36%)
- Epic Lever Action (1.36%)
- Epic Charge (0.34%)
- Legendary Tactical (0.34%)
- Legendary Dragon's Breath (0.34%)
- Legendary Lever Action (0.34%)
- Legendary Charge (0.1%)
SMG (14%)
- Uncommon SMG (39.7%)
- Uncommon Suppressed (39.7%)
- Rare SMG (9.33%)
- Rare Suppressed (9.33%)
- Epic Compact (0.4%)
- Legendary Compact (0.4%)
Pistol (11%)
- Uncommon Pistol (61.3%)
- Rare Pistol (24.5%)
- Epic Pistol (9.8%)
- Legendary Pistol (4.4%)
Sniper (10%)
- Uncommon Lever Action (51.72%)
- Uncommon Bolt Action (25.86%)
- Rare Bolt Action (16.21%)
- Rare Lever Action (16.21%)
- Epic Lever Action (2.76%)
- Epic Bolt Action (2.76%)
- Legendary Bolt Action (0.69%)
If a Fortnite player is hoping for a Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, there is a 10% chance that a chest will drop a Sniper Rifle. There's a 0.69% of that Sniper Rifle being Legendary.
That means a player has a 0.00069% chance of snagging a Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle from a chest.
Out of all the Legendary items, deciding the best is a pretty subjective thing since different players prefer different weapons. The ranking is based mostly on general usability and damage.
#8 Charge Shotgun
While one of the hardest Fortnite items to pull at a Legendary level, it is also the worst. That is not to say the Legendary Charge Shotgun is a bad weapon. It just does not compare to the rest of the other weapons on the list.
#7 Lever Action Shotgun
Lever Action Shotguns are great weapons to carry early on in a match and at their lower rarities. Once players reach Legendary items, they are just not as useful as a good Tactical Shotgun
#6 Assault Rifle
Legendary Assault Rifles are great as they are flexible in both short and mid-range firefights. Having one in a player's toolbox can be a deciding factor in a skirmish.
#5 Dragon's Breath Shotgun
Powerful at point-blank range and capable of setting wooden builds on fire, the Legendary Dragon's Breath Shotgun is only useful in particular Fortnite scenarios. In those scenarios, it is incredibly deadly.
#4 Tactical Shotgun
The go-to weapon in close-range combat, especially later in the game. There is no better way to take out a Fortnite opponent that is right in a player's face than with one of these.
#3 Compact SMG
Quiet, fast, and deadly. Fornite's Legendary Compact SMGs hold a lot of ammo, fire quickly, and don't take too long to reload.
#2 Bolt Action Sniper Rifle
Less useful at the beginning of a match, Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifles become a player's best friend once the circle starts to close in a bit more. Capable of taking down opponents at long range with a well-placed shot, these Fortnite Sniper Rifles are hard to come by for a reason.
#1 Heavy Assault Rifle
The Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle or SCAR is a beast on the battlefield. Players who can master its recoil and spread can dominate at short or mid-range. Especially handy once the circle closes in, many Fortnite Victory Royales have been one with the SCAR.