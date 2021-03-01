The rarest Fortnite weapons players can find from a Loot Chest: Ranked from best to worst

Each time a Fortnite Loot Chest is opened, there are many wonderful pieces of loot that can drop. There is a ton of trash as well.

@HYPEX has done the math and figured out the loot pool of chests in Fortnite 15.40.

Rarest Fortnite weapons from chests ranked

Have you ever wondered how chests' loot pool works? well here's something i made that took me a lot of time.. make sure to read the note at the top! (Percentages were auto collected & calculated from the files, might be SLIGHLTY wrong)



— HYPEX (@HYPEX) February 27, 2021

Players can expect an AR almost 50% of the time when opening one, yet only 10% of getting a Sniper Rifle. When breaking down each category of weapon, the percentages vary depending on the weapon's variety and rarity.

AR (43%)

Uncommon Assualt (39%)

Uncommon Heavy (39%)

Rare Assault (2%)

Rare Heavy (2%)

Legendary Assault (0.5%)

Legendary Heavy (0.5%)

Shotgun (22%)

Uncommon Tactical (35%)

Uncommon Lever Action (34%)

Uncommon Charge (8.5%)

Rare Tactical (8%)

Rare Lever Action (8%)

Rare Charge (2%)

Epic Tactical (1.36%)

Epic Dragon's Breath (1.36%)

Epic Lever Action (1.36%)

Epic Charge (0.34%)

Legendary Tactical (0.34%)

Legendary Dragon's Breath (0.34%)

Legendary Lever Action (0.34%)

Legendary Charge (0.1%)

SMG (14%)

Uncommon SMG (39.7%)

Uncommon Suppressed (39.7%)

Rare SMG (9.33%)

Rare Suppressed (9.33%)

Epic Compact (0.4%)

Legendary Compact (0.4%)

Pistol (11%)

Uncommon Pistol (61.3%)

Rare Pistol (24.5%)

Epic Pistol (9.8%)

Legendary Pistol (4.4%)

Sniper (10%)

Uncommon Lever Action (51.72%)

Uncommon Bolt Action (25.86%)

Rare Bolt Action (16.21%)

Rare Lever Action (16.21%)

Epic Lever Action (2.76%)

Epic Bolt Action (2.76%)

Legendary Bolt Action (0.69%)

SCAR

If a Fortnite player is hoping for a Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle, there is a 10% chance that a chest will drop a Sniper Rifle. There's a 0.69% of that Sniper Rifle being Legendary.

That means a player has a 0.00069% chance of snagging a Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifle from a chest.

Out of all the Legendary items, deciding the best is a pretty subjective thing since different players prefer different weapons. The ranking is based mostly on general usability and damage.

#8 Charge Shotgun

While one of the hardest Fortnite items to pull at a Legendary level, it is also the worst. That is not to say the Legendary Charge Shotgun is a bad weapon. It just does not compare to the rest of the other weapons on the list.

#7 Lever Action Shotgun

Lever Action Shotguns are great weapons to carry early on in a match and at their lower rarities. Once players reach Legendary items, they are just not as useful as a good Tactical Shotgun

#6 Assault Rifle

Legendary Assault Rifles are great as they are flexible in both short and mid-range firefights. Having one in a player's toolbox can be a deciding factor in a skirmish.

#5 Dragon's Breath Shotgun

Powerful at point-blank range and capable of setting wooden builds on fire, the Legendary Dragon's Breath Shotgun is only useful in particular Fortnite scenarios. In those scenarios, it is incredibly deadly.

#4 Tactical Shotgun

The go-to weapon in close-range combat, especially later in the game. There is no better way to take out a Fortnite opponent that is right in a player's face than with one of these.

#3 Compact SMG

Quiet, fast, and deadly. Fornite's Legendary Compact SMGs hold a lot of ammo, fire quickly, and don't take too long to reload.

#2 Bolt Action Sniper Rifle

Less useful at the beginning of a match, Legendary Bolt Action Sniper Rifles become a player's best friend once the circle starts to close in a bit more. Capable of taking down opponents at long range with a well-placed shot, these Fortnite Sniper Rifles are hard to come by for a reason.

#1 Heavy Assault Rifle

The Legendary Heavy Assault Rifle or SCAR is a beast on the battlefield. Players who can master its recoil and spread can dominate at short or mid-range. Especially handy once the circle closes in, many Fortnite Victory Royales have been one with the SCAR.