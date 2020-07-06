Watch: SypherPK hunts down players using the rarest Fortnite Season 3 weapons

SypherPK is very regular on his YouTube account, and posts different kinds of educational Fortnite content.

Here, we look at a recent stream where he hunts players down using the rarest Season 3 weapons.

SypherPK has a habit of posting educational content for fellow Fortnite users who are not as brilliant at the game. Just yesterday, we saw him react to the self-proclaimed “worst moment” of his Fortnite career. And today, he posted a video talking about the rarest weapons in Season 3. The weapons in this video are either very hard to find, or just bad, which either makes them rare, or rarely-used.

The rarest weapons in Fortnite

Initially, we see SypherPK quickly kill off two or three opponents just after landing, using a shotgun. Now, shotguns might be less-used when compared to ARs, but they hardly make the list of the rarest weapons in the game.

Within a minute or so, he decides to sidegrade his weapon, which by his own admission is the first time he has done so. In case you didn’t know, sidegrading weapons allows you to use materials in order to change the category of the gun.

For example, an AR can be converted into a heavy AR with better stats by using the sidegrade option in the upgrade bench. This uses up 20 wood, metal and stone each.

Another kill or two later, SypherPK gets his hands on an RPG, which is in truth one of the rarest weapons used by gamers, and is probably unfit to use without upgrading. Below, you can see the Rocket Launcher’s stats:

He manages to kill a couple of players, but struggles to compete using the RPG towards the end, and is placed sixth.

The second time around, he uses the rapid submachine gun and a charge shotgun, and sidegrades the machine gun again. Here, we see him kill an opponent using the extremely-rare firefly jar, which he manages to do without a hiccup.

The firefly jar is an explosive that can be used in the same way as sticky grenades are used in most first person shooting games. You can see the stats for the rapid fire SMG and the firefly jar below:

Regardless, the game carries on, and he kills opponent after opponent, and the rapid-fire SMG, along with firefly jars and the shotgun, prove enough to get him the victory royale. The only complaints that he had were about the firefly jar, in the sense that those things do not quite go to the place you want them to.

As far as the rapid-fire SMG is concerned, he didn’t have negative things to say about it, and we already know the specific situations in which the RPG and shotgun might be useful in Fortnite.

You can see the entire video below: