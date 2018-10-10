×
The Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition, Ultimate Edition and Pre-Order Bonuses

Rounak Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
35   //    10 Oct 2018, 15:29 IST

Red Dead Redemption 2: Official Art - Image Courtesy: Rockstar Games
There has been a lot of speculations and hype about the Red Dead Redemption 2 since Rockstar Games announced and confirmed that the Red Dead Redemption 2 which is actually a prequel of Red Dead Redemption is coming out. With this game, Rockstar is literally pushing out the boundaries of open world games on consoles.

Also, read Why RDR2 is the Deadliest and The Best Open World Game

Now about Red Dead Redemption itself, it was a huge success and one of the best open world games. Rockstar Games is known for their work on open world games, such as GTA. Red Dead Redemption’s storyline takes you back to 1899. 

The official Storyline says,

“America, 1899. The end of the Wild West era has begun. After a robbery goes badly wrong in the western town of Blackwater, Arthur Morgan and Van der Linde gang are forced to flee. With federal agents and the best bounty hunters massing on their heels, the gang must rob, steal and fight their way across the rugged heartland of America in order to survive. As deepening internal divisions threaten to tear the gang apart, Arthur must make a choice between his own ideals and loyalty to the gang who raised him.”

Red Dead Redemption 2 coming out with a few different editions. The storyline and everything in the game will stay the same in all the edition but you do get some extra boosts with these special and ultimate edition packs. There are also rewards for pre-ordering the game.

The Pre-Order bonus

Rockstar Games announced that all pre-orders will include some bonuses. Here are the bonuses they are giving out with the pre-orders-

War Horse: You get the Iron-Grey-colored handsome Ardennes War Horse. The War Horse has greater stamina and greater courage than any other horses. This horse can always be trusted in a battle who knows how to keep his head under the fire.

The Outlaw Survival Kit: The Outlaw Survival Kit contains a huge collection of keys that will help you throughout the game and support your life on the frontier. The kit also provides you with items that will heal your health, dead eye and more interesting items.

