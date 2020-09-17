The rise and fall of Nikocado Avocado

Nicholas Perry, better known as Nikocado Avocado, is a Ukrainian-American YouTuber with more than 2 million subscribers on his main channel. He has a total of five YouTube channels: Nikocado Avocado (main), Nikocado Avocado 2, Nikocado Avocado 3, More Nikocado, and Noodle King.

The 27-year-old posts various eating and food-related videos, including food challenges, recipes, cooking tutorials and ‘eating shows’. He practices ‘Mukbang’, which is a trend that originated in South Korea.

‘Mukbang’ refers to the practice of eating large quantities of food while interacting with an audience. The trend has gained immense popularity worldwide and has resulted in the emergence of many popular Mukbangers. This includes Nikocado Avocado and his former friend Stephanie Soo.

Of late, Nikocado Avocado has been involved in quite a few controversies and has attracted plenty of criticism, in addition to a decrease in viewers across his five YouTube channels.

Nikocado Avocado: Examining his rise and fall

Nikocado Avocado and Stephanie Soo are both Mukbangers who did a video collaboration toward the end of 2019.

The collaboration itself was awkward as Nikocado ended up asking her to ‘spill the tea' and expose her former collaborator, Veronica Wang - something she got visibly uncomfortable with. Furthermore, the video saw Nikocado ask Soo a bunch of questions about her house but later accused her of showing off ‘her belongings’.

This eventually led to a long Stephanie Soo video where she explained how exactly Nikocado Avocado had allegedly bullied, threatened and manipulated her.

In the video that you can see below, she explained that Nikocado Avocado forced her to answer questions about Veronica Wang, another Mukbanger who had been criticized by Nick previously.

Stephanie had a collaboration with Veronica towards the beginning of the year. However, a parody version of the video had been posted by Shookbang, and Veronica had later decided to issue a copy-strike against them.

Regardless, the video led to an hour-long response by Nikocado Avocado, where he accused Stephanie of lying. His response, which was widely criticized, has so far received a total of 56k likes, which pales comprehensively in front of the 256k dislikes that it ended up getting.

However, this was only the beginning of Nikocado Avocado’s downfall as Stephanie posted another long video titled “How Nikocado Manipulated All Of Us”.

The video was around 52 minutes long and has been watched almost 5.5 million times! As you can see below, Stephanie posted screenshots of conversations as well as video footage of the breakdown that she ended up having due to Nikocado Avocado.

Needless to say, Nikocado Avocado has since emerged as one of the most hated YouTubers. There were also concerns being raised over his mental health after he posted a series of videos that have been labeled "scary".

However, the YouTuber’s husband, Orlin Home, has downplayed these concerns and has said that these claims are fake. However, fans are adamant that Nikocado Avocado is suffering from mental health problems and is basically "eating himself to death". Others are simply angry because they think he deserves more hate, as you can see below.

While all other claims and accusations are based on mere speculation, Nikocado Avocado has lost more than a million followers since the beginning of this year. You can watch the following video to get a more detailed analysis of his downfall.