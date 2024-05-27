After Prince of Persia The Lost Crown earlier this year, fans did not expect to see another entry in the form of The Rogue Prince of Persia, an indie spin-off from Dead Cells developer Evil Empire. It takes the Prince from the labyrinthine Metroidvania roots of the latest mainline to the land of procedurally generated roguelike action.

Arriving on PC via early access, how exactly does this new game starring the iconic Prince fair—especially when it faces stiff competition from another heavy hitter roguelike that was recently released, Supergiant Games' Hades 2? Here are our preview impressions of The Rogue Prince of Persia.

The Rogue Prince of Persia boasts a solid roguelike foundation that can only get better as time goes on

And thus the story begins (Image via Ubisoft)

As a spin-off, developer Evil Empire has taken full liberty to present their own vibrant-yet-dark take on the beloved Ubisoft series in The Rogue Prince of Persia, but at the same time, they have also remained faithful to its sidescroller origins. The story sees the titular Prince seeking a way to thwart the destructive Hun invaders who wish to destroy Persia.

Wearing a magical bola that bestows time powers upon him, the Prince must track down the root of the corrupt shamanic magic that powers the Hun army while also getting back at the Hun King Nogai. The fact that the franchise's time-traveling mechanics have been perfectly encapsulated into a roguelike formula from a lore standpoint is one of the game's biggest accomplishments.

The Prince will meet new NPCs as players progress (Image via Ubisoft)

The Hun army is powerful and has destroyed the region in many ways, so the hero must contend with countless challenges. Going into The Rogue Prince of Persia blind will no doubt ensure that death is inevitable as learning enemy attacks and overcoming hazards will take some time to get used to. As with other roguelikes, upon death, the Prince will be sent back to his hub camp in the Oasis.

Thankfully, he has a handful of closely allied NPCs who will help him on his journey. Expectedly, story progression is based on runs and set-pieces through each of the six levels. This is on top of fundamental mechanics like unlocking weapons for use, and tools, as well as general combat and traversal basics—and this brings us to the gameplay.

A test of strength and dexterity

The Rogue Prince of Persia is a moderately challenging game (Image via Ubisoft)

At its core, The Rogue Prince of Persia is a 2D action platformer boasting a colorful art style. The Prince is a fairly agile character who can run, dash, and parkour across obstacles, including jumping, wall-running, dodging, etc. He is armed with a primary weapon as well as a secondary Tool (that uses energy), and he must engage in hack & slash combat to defeat enemies.

Not taking damage is the mantra of any roguelike, and the same applies here. Enemies are numerous and the Prince can take damage if players are careless (this can be from foes or environmental hazards). Enemies in the game have well-telegraphed moves that players must watch out for. On the other hand, the environmental hazards require precise movement to slip past.

Chaining movement combos is as fluid as the combat and feels great in execution. Each biome is distinctly colored and themed, from the quaint Zagros Village to the ruins of the Academy. Each also boasts a unique roster of enemies and there are distinct movements that you have to learn to counter them.

Obtained items and equipment will be lost at the end of a run or death (Image via Ubisoft)

Fans of Dead Cells will feel at home with the progression system here as the game uses semi-linear, procedurally generated levels. Coins from chests and defeated foes allow you to purchase items and equipment in the shop, while Medallions grant unique perks ranging from mediocre to pretty overpowered ones that grant elemental effects.

For example, one of the Medallions poisons foes when performing dodges, which can make quick work of even the stronger enemies as players can spam dodge. However permanent upgrades are also available. These are in the form of Spirit Glimmers that allow unlocking new Medallions and weapons first obtained from Equipment Chets in The Rogue Prince of Persia, as well as health upgrades.

Since the game just launched in Early Access, players can expect about 10-15 hours of gameplay across a handful of regions and two challenging bosses. These will most certainly test your reflexes and grasp of the game's mechanics, and showcase the studios' expertise in the genre. All of this is backed by a catchy soundtrack combining instrumental tunes with electronica.

In conclusion

The cycle begins anew (Image via Ubisoft)

There are no two ways about it—this game is a worthy addition to the prestigious Prince of Persia franchise and a must-own for roguelike fans. This was inevitable, given the pedigree of the studio that worked on the universally acclaimed Dead Cells. While the Prince's latest indie outing lacks some meat on its bones as of now, a feast is surely in the making if the studio's accomplishments are to go by.

Roguelike fans who are anticipating a Hades 2-level adventure will be disappointed as The Rogue Prince of Persia is a much smaller game in scope and ambition. Still, it is impressive in its own right thanks to a vibrant art style, fluid combat, and challenging bosses topped with a stellar soundtrack and more in the pipeline.

