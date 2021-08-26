The Saints Row reboot introduces a fresh new cast of Saints

Developed by Volition and published by Deep Silver, the popular third-person action sandbox Saints Row is being rebooted.

Saints Row is known for its over-the-top antics and crazy activities. While the original two games were relatively grounded, by the fourth game, the player was being a superhero inside a simulation and taking down aliens.

The new Saints Row is a complete reboot set in a southwestern town called Santa Ileso with a completely new cast of characters. While the players will certainly miss the iconic Third Street Saints members, let’s take a look at the new Saints of Santo Ileso.

Saints Row introduces a new cast of Saints

Aside from over-the-top antics and humor, the iconic cast of Third Street Saints is what made the Saints Row games so memorable. Who can forget Pierce Washington, Shaundi, or Kinzie Kensington? And the name Johnny Gat only needs to be mentioned for any Saints Row fan to be nostalgic.

With the new Saints Row, the developers at Volition are introducing a new cast of characters who have the potential to become iconic in their own right. Here are the new Saints of Santa Ilseo:

The Boss - The Leader

Of course, no Saints Row game is Saints Row without the boss. However, this is a completely new character and is in no way related to the previous Saints Row game. Players can once again have deep customization, which the developers claim to be the deepest in the franchise.

Eli - The Planner

Eli is a business-oriented person. He came to Santa Ileso to build an empire; the only thing he didn’t realize was that it would be a criminal empire. Eli is the one to plan the business ventures and expand the Saints.

Neenah - The Driver

Neenah grew up in her parents’ garage and has a deep-seated love for cars and art. She is also a mechanic and the getaway driver of the gang. She originally came to Santa Ileso to get a job at the museum but failed to. So she started to work as a mechanic for Los Pentos. She becomes a Saint to work for herself, instead of someone else.

Kevin - The DJ

Kevin is a people-pleaser and thrill-seeker. He grew up in foster care and has always been looking out for himself. At first, he thinks he belongs with The Idels, but soon comes to realize that it’s not; instead he belongs with The Saints,

Together these four form the core of Santa Ilseo's new Saints.

Edited by Ashish Yadav