The sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 could reportedly have a multiplayer mode

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of the biggest AAA titles, even years after its release. Despite its rough launch, CD Projekt Red ensured the game was well-optimized, leaving no stone unturned in their efforts. The sequel to the RPG is already in development, as confirmed by the developer in 2022.

Recently, a popular video game journalist and content creator who goes by @RinoTheBouncer on X claimed that the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel could feature a multiplayer mode. They wrote:

"NEWS: Cyberpunk Orion, the sequel of Cyberpunk 2077, to feature multiplayer elements, in passion to single player. The information comes from job postings asking for a candidate capable of working on systems compatible with both solo and multiplayer modes. W or L?"

This information is not from CD Projekt Red. It is merely speculation based on recent events. However, the concept of a multiplayer mode does not seem out of place, considering that the original game was supposed to have the functionality before it was canceled.

Cyberpunk 2077 was expected to feature a multiplayer mode

Cyberpunk Orion will reportedly feature a multiplayer mode (Image via CD Projekt Red)

When Cyberpunk 2077 was first released back in 2020, fans were already frustrated by its repeated delays.

The title was originally announced in 2012, followed by its initial trailer in 2013, so waiting until 2020 was a major letdown for many players. Making this worse was the fact that the game was poorly optimized when it came out, with a ton of bugs and glitches that severely impacted the overall gaming experience.

As mentioned above, there were plans to include a multiplayer mode and two DLCs in Cyberpunk 2077. However, CD Projekt Red faced a ton of backlash from players due to the game’s lackluster performance at launch.

Consequently, the developer prioritized fixing the core gameplay and getting rid of all the bugs and glitches. As a result, only one DLC, Phantom Liberty, was released instead of the originally planned two DLCs and multiplayer mode.

It now appears that the sequel, Cyberpunk Orion, could incorporate a multiplayer mode. While there has been no official announcement yet, @RinoTheBouncer shared this speculation based on job postings for the game, which mention that candidates with experience in multiplayer modes would be considered for a Senior Gameplay Programmer role.

About the author Sarthak Khanna Sarthak is an Assistant Content Manager at Sportskeeda, specializing in the Gaming division. With a passion for all things gaming, Sarthak covers the latest trends, updates, and in-depth analysis of the gaming world.



Sarthak's passion for gaming ignited the most when he got his hands on the iconic Far Cry 3. Still a die-hard fan of the Far Cry series, in his free time he likes to explore the Night City and even Los Santos for a change. Know More

