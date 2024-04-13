The Sims 4 cheats: Full list of Sims 4 Cheat Codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 & PC

The Sims 4 cheats offer you the opportunity to do in virtual life what you can't in the real world - use hacks to make your life infinitely easier. These codes allow your Sims to experience significantly smoother gameplay, with some providing free simoleons, others adding fame points, and plenty more.

This article will also guide you on how to use these cheats once you decide which ones to use. Read on to learn all The Sims 4 cheats you can utilize in your gameplay.

How to use cheats in The Sims 4?

How to use cheats in The Sims 4? (Image via Steam)

To use cheats in The Sims 4, you will need to open the Cheat Console in-game. Once there, input testingcheats true and hit enter. You should do that at the start of any session you want to use cheats in.

Now you can bring the Cheat Console back up and type in the cheat code you want to use. Provided you have input it correctly, you will be able to enjoy its effects.

Keep in mind that using cheat codes will also disable Achievements and Trophies for that save.

How to enter Cheats in The Sims 4 on PC, Mac, Xbox and PlayStation

How to open the Cheat Console box in The Sims 4

The method to bring up the Cheat Console in The Sims 4 on PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation are as follows:

PC Mac Xbox PlayStation Ctrl + Shift + C Cmd + Shift + C LT + LB + RT + RB L1 + L2 + R1 + R2

Once the Cheat Console is up and you have turned on testingcheats, input The Sims 4 cheat code you want and hit enter.

All The Sims 4 cheats

The Sims 4 cheats for money (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 money cheats:

kaching / rosebud : Provides 1000 simoleons.

/ : Provides 1000 simoleons. motherlode : Provides 50,000 simoleons.

: Provides 50,000 simoleons. Money X: Turns the entire household simoleons to X.

The Sims 4 build cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 build cheats:

bb.enablefreebuild : Lets you build anywhere you please.

: Lets you build anywhere you please. bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Lets you buy items that are career-locked.

Lets you buy items that are career-locked. bb.increaserentalunitcap [on/off] : The rental unit cap in the For Rent expansion can be increased up to 99.

: The rental unit cap in the For Rent expansion can be increased up to 99. bb.moveobjects on : Placement rules get turned off for objects.

: Placement rules get turned off for objects. bb.showhiddenobjects: Lets you see objects that are hidden in the build/buy catalog.

The Sims 4 skill cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 skill cheats:

The cheat codes maximize their corresponding skills.

stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 - Charisma

- Charisma stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 - Comedy

- Comedy stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 - Fishing

- Fishing stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 - Gardening

- Gardening stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 - Guitar

- Guitar stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 - Handiness

- Handiness stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 - Cooking

- Cooking stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 - Logic

- Logic stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 - Mischief

- Mischief stats.set_skill_level Major_Mixology 10 - Mixology

- Mixology stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 - Painting

- Painting stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10 - Piano

- Piano stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 - Pipe Organ (Vampires required)

- Pipe Organ (Vampires required) stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10 - Rocket Science

- Rocket Science stats.set_skill_level Major_singing 10 - Singing (City Living required)

- Singing (City Living required) stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10 - Video Games

- Video Games stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10 - Fitness

The Sims 4 relationship cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 relationship cheats:

relationships.create_friends_for_sim : This creates a Sim who is already friends with your Sim.

: This creates a Sim who is already friends with your Sim. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_friendship_main : Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Friendship.

: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Friendship. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_friendship_main : Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Friendship.

: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Friendship. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_romance_main : Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Romance.

: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Romance. modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_romance_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Romance.

The Sims 4 cheats for career (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 career cheats:

aspirations.complete_current_milestone - This completes the current Sim's aspiration goal.

- This completes the current Sim's aspiration goal. careers.add_career A - Add "A" as career.

- Add "A" as career. careers.promote A - Provides A with promotion.

- Provides A with promotion. careers.retire A - Retires A.

The Sims 4 Shift+Click cheats (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 Shift+Click cheats:

Add to Family

Alter Needs

Career Gigs Picker

Change Marriage

Cheat Bowling

Disable Need Decay

Enable Need Decay

Make Happy

Make into Plant Sim

Modify in CAS

Remove from Family

Reset Object

Teleport Here

The Sims 4 cheats for traits (Image via Steam)

The Sims 4 trait cheats:

You will have to use traits.equip_trait [trait] to equip and traits.remove_trait [trait] to remove, like traits.equip_trait Attraction.

Cats and Dogs Attraction Vampires trait_occultvampire Seasons StormchaserWaterproofIceManBurningManHeatAcclimationColdAcclimationScoutingAptitudeFatherWinterBabyDiscover Universitytrait_University_ArtHistoryDegreeBAtrait_University_BartenderDegreetrait_University_BiologyDegreeBAtrait_University_CommunicationsDegreeBAtrait_University_ComputerScienceDegreeBAtrait_University_CulinaryArtsDegreeBAtrait_University_DramaDegreeBAtrait_University_EconomicsDegreeBAtrait_University_FineArtDegreeBAtrait_University_HistoryDegreeBAtrait_University_LanguageAndLiteratureDegreeBAtrait_University_PhysicsDegreeBAtrait_University_PsychologyDegreeBAtrait_University_VillainyDegreeBAtrait_Hidden_ProfessorNPC_isArtsProfessorNPCtrait_Hidden_ProfessorNPC_isScienceProfessorNPC Get Famous WorldRenownedActor

UnstoppableFame Island Living trait_BeachBum_LaidBacktrait_Hidden_IslandAncestor_Elementaltrait_NaturalSpeakertrait_FriendOfTheSeatrait_OccultMermaidtrait_OccultMermaid_MermaidForm Eco Lifestyle trait_ChampionOfThePeopletrait_EcoEngineertrait_MasterMakertrait_Nature_InfluentialIndividualtrait_eco_mastertrait_entrepreneurtrait_Fizzyheadtrait_makerNPC Parenthood lifeskills_goodmannerslifeskills_badmannerslifeskills_emotionalcontrollifeskills_uncontrolledemotion Snowy Escape Trait_AdventurousTrait_ProperTrait_Excursion_Mountaineer_Rank[1/2/3]Trait_CorporateWorker_CharismaticCroonerTrait_CorporateWorker_LegendaryStaminaTrait_SurvivalInstinctTrait_WorldlyKnowledgeTrait_Lifestyles_CoffeeFanaticTrait_Lifestyles_HungryForLoveTrait_Lifestyles_HealthFoodNutTrait_Lifestyles_TechieTrait_Lifestyles_Techophobe Cottage Living trait_Nature_Country

trait_AnimalEnthusiast

trait_LactoseIntolerant Wererwolves trait_WerewolfPack_FriendBtrait_WerewolfPack_FriendAtrait_OccultWerewolf_InitiationBonusTraittrait_OccultWerewolf_GreaterWolfBloodtrait_OccultWerewolf_DormantWolftrait_occultwerewolf High School Years SociallyAwkward

PartyAnimal

Overachiever Growing Together trait_Infant_Cautious

trait_Infant_Calm

trait_Infant_Intense

trait_Infant_Sensitive

trait_Infant_Sunny

trait_Infant_Wiggly

trait_top_notch_infant

trait_infant_happy

trait_infant_unhappy

highselfesteem

headstrong High School Years trait_hsexit_graduate_earlytrait_hsexit_dropouttrait_hsexit_expelledtrait_hsexit_graduate_honorstrait_hsexit_graduate_valedictorianOverachieverPartyAnimalSociallyAwkward For Rent Generous

Nosy

Cringe

Wise

We will periodically update this list and add new The Sims 4 cheats as we discover them.

FAQs on The Sims 4 cheats

What are The Sims 4 cheats?

Cheat codes in The Sims 4 provide players with an option to take an easy way out. There are various cheats available, providing different effects, benefits, and more.

Why can't you enable The Sims 4 cheats?

Cheats in The Sims 4 need to be enabled through the Cheat Console box. The steps to bring up the same are mentioned above in the article.