The Sims 4 cheats: Full list of Sims 4 Cheat Codes for Xbox, PS4, PS5 & PC

The Sims 4 cheats offer you the opportunity to do in virtual life what you can't in the real world - use hacks to make your life infinitely easier. These codes allow your Sims to experience significantly smoother gameplay, with some providing free simoleons, others adding fame points, and plenty more.
This article will also guide you on how to use these cheats once you decide which ones to use. Read on to learn all The Sims 4 cheats you can utilize in your gameplay.
How to use cheats in The Sims 4?
To use cheats in The Sims 4, you will need to open the Cheat Console in-game. Once there, input testingcheats true and hit enter. You should do that at the start of any session you want to use cheats in.
Now you can bring the Cheat Console back up and type in the cheat code you want to use. Provided you have input it correctly, you will be able to enjoy its effects.
Keep in mind that using cheat codes will also disable Achievements and Trophies for that save.
How to enter Cheats in The Sims 4 on PC, Mac, Xbox and PlayStation
How to open the Cheat Console box in The Sims 4
The method to bring up the Cheat Console in The Sims 4 on PC, Mac, Xbox, and PlayStation are as follows:
Once the Cheat Console is up and you have turned on testingcheats, input The Sims 4 cheat code you want and hit enter.
All The Sims 4 cheats
The Sims 4 money cheats:
- kaching / rosebud: Provides 1000 simoleons.
- motherlode: Provides 50,000 simoleons.
- Money X: Turns the entire household simoleons to X.
The Sims 4 build cheats:
- bb.enablefreebuild: Lets you build anywhere you please.
- bb.ignoregameplayunlocksentitlement: Lets you buy items that are career-locked.
- bb.increaserentalunitcap [on/off]: The rental unit cap in the For Rent expansion can be increased up to 99.
- bb.moveobjects on: Placement rules get turned off for objects.
- bb.showhiddenobjects: Lets you see objects that are hidden in the build/buy catalog.
The Sims 4 skill cheats:
The cheat codes maximize their corresponding skills.
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Charisma 10 - Charisma
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Comedy 10 - Comedy
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Fishing 10 - Fishing
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Gardening 10 - Gardening
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Guitar 10 - Guitar
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Handiness 10 - Handiness
- stats.set_skill_level Major_HomestyleCooking 10 - Cooking
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Logic 10 - Logic
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Mischief 10 - Mischief
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Mixology 10 - Mixology
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Painting 10 - Painting
- stats.set_skill_level Major_Piano 10 - Piano
- stats.set_skill_level Major_PipeOrgan 10 - Pipe Organ (Vampires required)
- stats.set_skill_level Major_RocketScience 10 - Rocket Science
- stats.set_skill_level Major_singing 10 - Singing (City Living required)
- stats.set_skill_level Major_VideoGaming 10 - Video Games
- stats.set_skill_level Skill_Fitness 10 - Fitness
The Sims 4 relationship cheats:
- relationships.create_friends_for_sim: This creates a Sim who is already friends with your Sim.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_friendship_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Friendship.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_friendship_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Friendship.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} 100 ltr_romance_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% Romance.
- modifyrelationship {YourSimFirstName} {YourSimSecondName} {TargetSimFirstName} {TargetSimSecondName} -100 ltr_romance_main: Your Sim and the Target Sim will have 100% negative Romance.
The Sims 4 career cheats:
- aspirations.complete_current_milestone - This completes the current Sim's aspiration goal.
- careers.add_career A - Add "A" as career.
- careers.promote A - Provides A with promotion.
- careers.retire A - Retires A.
The Sims 4 Shift+Click cheats:
- Add to Family
- Alter Needs
- Career Gigs Picker
- Change Marriage
- Cheat Bowling
- Disable Need Decay
- Enable Need Decay
- Make Happy
- Make into Plant Sim
- Modify in CAS
- Remove from Family
- Reset Object
- Teleport Here
The Sims 4 trait cheats:
You will have to use traits.equip_trait [trait] to equip and traits.remove_trait [trait] to remove, like traits.equip_trait Attraction.
We will periodically update this list and add new The Sims 4 cheats as we discover them.
FAQs on The Sims 4 cheats
What are The Sims 4 cheats?
Cheat codes in The Sims 4 provide players with an option to take an easy way out. There are various cheats available, providing different effects, benefits, and more.
Why can't you enable The Sims 4 cheats?
Cheats in The Sims 4 need to be enabled through the Cheat Console box. The steps to bring up the same are mentioned above in the article.