The Sims 4 Discover University: All careers and degrees explained

The latest Sims 4 Discover University expansion pack lets you get immersed in the world of academia, to carve your dream career. But to build your ideal portfolio and a bright future, firstly you must recognize the best degrees for you and the careers that are best suited to it.

In this article, we will take a deep look at all the degrees and jobs offered at The Sims 4 Discover University.

Universities in The Sims 4 Discover University

This expansion offers two main universities in the game, the University of Britechester and Foxbury Institute. Both universities specialize and offer certain groups of degrees.

The University of Britechester offers the following degrees:

Art History

Communications

Culinary Arts

Drama

Fine Art

History

Language

Literature

Foxbury Institute offers the following degrees:

Biology

Computer Science

Economics

Physics

Psychology

Villainy

Degrees and careers in The Sims 4 Discover University

Get set on your dream career! (Image via The Sims Studios/EA)

Art History:

Art History is the best if you are a creative soul and want to make a name in the field of various arts and creative roles.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma, painting, and writing

Career advantage:

Patron of the Arts (painter career)

Arts Critic (critic career)

Trend Setter (style influencer career)

Culinary Arts

If you want to channel your inner MasterChef, then the Culinary Arts is the best degree for you. If you have the “City Living” in the base game, you can can also pursue a career as a food critic.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): Cooking, Baking

Career advantage:

Chef (culinary career)

Food Critic (critic career)

Drama

Drama is the best degree id you have a knack for the lights, camera, and action. With enough charisma and hard work, you can become the next big star.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma and comedy

Career advantage:

Comedian (entertainer career)

Actor

Internet Personality (social media career)

Fine Art

Just like the masters Picasso, Leonardo Da Vinci, and more, if you want to make a mark on the world’s culture, Fine Art is the path for you.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): painting, photography, or violin

Career advantage:

Freelance Artist

Master of the Real (painter career)

Musician (entertainer career)

Stylist (style influencer career)

Floral designer (gardener career)

History

Become a scribe of the modern age with a degree in history. The History degree opens multiple doors for you to get to know the world of the past and lead the people to the future.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma, logic, and research

Career advantage:

Judge (law career)

Officer (military career)

Politician (politician career)

Language And Literature

If you dream of indulging into the majesty of the written word, language and literature then this is the ideal degree for you.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma, research, debate and writing.

Career advantage:

Author (writer career)

Freelance Writer

Private Attorney (law career)

Psychology

Psychology is a stream of academics that offers and in-depth look into the intricacies of human thought and logic. Getting a degree in this stream will let your sim have a different look at every person around them.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma, logic and research

Career advantage:

Diamond Agent (secret agent career)

Professor (education career)

Detective

Covert Operator (military career)

Physics

If you are intrigued by the rules that this world follows, and how you can make a change through science, then the Phsyics degree is your best choice.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): handiness, robotics, or rocket science

Career advantage:

Mechanical Engineer (engineer career)

Scientist

Space Ranger (astronaut career)

Computer Science

Do you want to be proficient in understanding computers and machinery? Then you need to get a degree in Computer Science.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): programming, robotics

Career advantage:

Computer Engineer (engineer career)

Freelance Programmer

Oracle (criminal career)

Start-up Entrepreneur (tech guru career)

Communications

A communications degree will help you understand the intricacies of human speech, body movement, and culture.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma, logic, and writing skills

Career advantage:

Journalist (writer career)

Management (business career)

Charity Organizer (politician career)

Public Relations (social media career)

Biology

Get an in-depth knowledge of the human body with a degree in Biology. If you always wanted to be a life-saving hero, then getting your sim a biology degree is the best choice for you.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): fitness, gardening, and logic

Career advantage:

Bodybuilder (athlete career)

Botanist (gardener career)

Doctor

Marine Biologist (conversationist career)

Economics

If you see yourself as a leader and want to make a change in society, then get an Economics degree at Sims 4 Discover University.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): charisma, logic, research and debate

Career advantage:

Administrator (education career)

Environmental Manager (conservationist career)

Investor (business career)

Villainy

If you are tired of being a part of a society and you don’t relate to any of its roles, then embrace your dark instincts and become an evildoer with a degree in Villainy.

Core skills (level 3 preferable): fitness, logic, and mischief

Career advantage:

Boss (criminal career)

Interstellar Smuggler (astronaut career)

Villain (secret agent career)

That’s all the degrees and careers in Sims 4 Discover University, hope this guide will help you get the best future in the game.