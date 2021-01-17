The Skai Jackson leaked video leaves Twitter scandalized 

Popular American teen actress Skai Jackson recently found herself on the Twitter trending page after her rumored-to-be boyfriend Julez Smith allegedly leaked Jackson's intimate video online.
The Disney star, who is presently 18-years-old, was rumored to be in a relationship with the 16-year old Smith, who happens to be Beyonce's nephew.
According to YouTuber DefNoodles, Smith claimed in a series of unverified leaks to break up with Jackson over cheating allegations:
While Jackson has disabled comments on her Instagram, social media's tendency to make things go viral makes the situation worrisome.
Some users have been sharing the alleged video on Twitter. This has scandalized most of the community, who still perceive Jackson to be the bubbly Disney child star.
Moreover, because this controversy involves Beyonce's sister Solange (Smith is Solange's son), several users took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the recent situation.
What did Skai Jackson do? Twitter responds to her relationship with Julez Smith.
Smith is making headlines for his alleged relationship with Jackson, which seems to have turned sour in the last few months.
According to a Rap-Up report, the 16-year old claimed that he was in a relationship with the 18-year old Disney Channel star. But they have since disavowed the relationship after Smith accused Jackson of cheating.
Moreover, in a series of leaked DMs, Smith claimed to have been in an intimate relationship with Jackson and decided to seek revenge by leaking the video online.
At the time of the video's taping, Smith was 15, and Jackson was 17.
Several users questioned the legality of the relationship, considering Smith is still a minor, he seemed to allude to their relationship's consensual nature.
This recent controversy surrounding Jackson has divided the internet as a majority took to Twitter to respond to the situation. A series of memes expressed everything from shock, humor, and concern.
Several users responded with humorous memes of Solange's possible reaction to finding out about her son's recent actions:
With most of the reactions condemning all those who are sharing the video of a teenager, it once again brings to light the age-old debate of consent and privacy in the age of social media.
Jackson is one of the most popular Disney child actors who starred in popular shows like "Jessie" and "Dancing with the Stars."
While Jackson has officially claimed to be single, her hushed up relationship with Smith hit choppy waters after the tape's leak featuring Jackson.
Published 17 Jan 2021, 10:10 IST