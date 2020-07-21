Sodapoppin, a popular streamer on Twitch, is the latest addition to the list of streamers who're banned from the platform. Twitch's policy with regards to 'publicly stating the reasons for the bans', has been to make no statement at all.

Shortly after the news of the ban broke out to the gaming community, they already had a laundry list of reasons ready as to why Sodapoppin could've been banned from Twitch.

There is a theory that suggests that the ban came due to a false DMCA claim on one of his streams. However, another dominant theory suggests that the reason for the ban is a VR Chat stream Sodapoppin was a part of, along with Roflgator.

The latter theory was supported by the fact that Roflgator was also banned from Twitch shortly after Sodapoppin. A few hours later, Sodapoppin posted a video on Youtube, sarcastically explaining the reason for his ban.

The stream that supposedly got Sodapoppin banned from Twitch

A Youtube video has emerged with a clip of his VR Chat stream from the 17th of July. In his 'apology' video, Sodapoppin explains that the stream was filled with scantily-clad players and partial nudity, which he suspects got him into hot waters with Twitch.

Twitch's Community Guidelines with respect to sexual content and nudity includes VR games and in-game characters as well:

"..users may not engage in simulated sexual activity or erotic roleplay—which includes the specific behaviours listed under Sexually Suggestive Content above—with other players in online games. Games that primarily consist of user-generated content, in-game roleplay, or interactions in virtual reality are not exempt from this policy."

Much of the gaming community has not reacted positively to this ban claiming that Twitch has been somewhat erratic in their approach to handing out bans.