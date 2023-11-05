The Talos Principle 2 Phase Entry guide (Southern Coast puzzle 1)

The Talos Principle 2 delivers an engaging storyline accompanied by a diverse array of intricate puzzles. While the game primarily emphasizes its narrative, centered around a society of robots, it also presents challenges that must be conquered to advance in the campaign and gain deeper insights into this robotic world. As you reach the Southern Coast, you will encounter a puzzle called Phase Entry.

While this puzzle may initially appear straightforward, it can become more intricate if you overlook the precise positioning of robotic objects within the designated area. These robotic components are crucial, and by correctly placing them in their assigned locations, you will successfully solve the puzzle and advance to the next area.

This article explains how to accomplish the Phase Entry in The Talos Principle 2.

How to solve the Phase Entry puzzle in The Talos Principle 2

Phase Entry Puzzle in the Southern Coast (Image via Devolver Digital)

In the initial phase of the Southern Coast Puzzle 1, you'll encounter various robotic objects, including Hexahedrons, a Teleporter, and a Fan. Upon entering the Southern Coast area, the teleporters will be your primary tools for navigating the puzzle and gaining access to the next phase.

Go through the purple barrier and pick up the cube (Image via Devolver Digital)

To start, position yourself at the teleporting device, then utilize the teleporter to transport you to another location. Once there, head towards the right side of the purple barrier, pick up the cube, and teleport back to the initial location. This way, the teleportation mechanism allows you to transfer objects through the purple barriers.

Jump across to the opposite side (Image via Devolver Digital)

Your next objective is to place the cubes onto the button. Instead of using the teleporter, position the cube on the button and jump across to the opposite side. Then, position the teleporter on one of the buttons or any location of your choice. Return to retrieve the cube and teleport while carrying it.

Attach the fan inside the device (Image via Devolver Digital)

Return once more to collect the fan and teleport while holding it. Position the fan in its designated location, and place the cube and teleporter on the two buttons. After that, leap to the device and then interact with it to gain access to the next area.

In addition to the Phase Puzzle, there are many other puzzles awaiting you on your journey in The Talos Principle 2. These puzzles are not only challenging but also cunningly designed. To succeed, you must be mindful of your environment, as making random moves can lead to you wasting time and being stuck.

The Talos Principle 2 presents a post-apocalyptic world teeming with innovative puzzles and dreams from a bygone society. It is now inhabited by a race of machines that both revere humans and see themselves as the rightful successors of humanity's evolution.