The sequel to 2014’s surprise hit, The Talos Principle, is a first-person single-player title featuring puzzle elements. The game is to launch on November 2, 2023, across multiple platforms.

Preloads have become increasingly common with modern games, especially due to their large install sizes, and The Talos Principle 2 is no exception.

Unfortunately, the game has a rather complicated preload situation - with the option being entirely unavailable for certain platforms.

Read on to learn more about the issue.

The Talos Principle 2 preload is live, but only for consoles

The Talos Principle 2 preloads are only available for consoles as of this writing (Image via Devolver Digital)

Despite having no official announcement via its numerous social media handles, the title does have a preload, which is live on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S consoles as of this writing.

Unfortunately, PC users don't have the option to preload it yet, and players who have pre-ordered the game on Steam will likely need to wait until the game is officially released.

This is exceptionally disappointing news, given the game recommends 100 GB of space. As such, downloading through 100 gigabytes of data is going to be a massive headache for users with slower/limited internet speeds.

How to preload The Talos Principle 2 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S?

PlayStation 5

In order to preload the game, players will indubitably first need to purchase it via the PlayStation store. Once pre-ordered, refer to the following steps to complete the process:

Head to the PlayStation Store page and search “The Talos Principle 2.”

Select the game’s page when it pops up in the search list.

Click on the highlighted “Download” option.

The preload will begin downloading.

Wait until the game goes live to access it.

Xbox Series X/S

Like the PlayStation 5, ensure you purchase the game before attempting the steps below:

Power up your Xbox Series X/S and make your way to the game library.

Select the game from your library and set it for downloading.

The download will begin, along with any patches - wait until it finishes to begin playing when the game is released.

As mentioned, The Talos Principle 2 is a sequel to 2014’s The Talos Principle, boasting new challenges and an intriguing campaign.

Being a next-gen title, it supports modern graphical techniques such as upscaling and raytracing - although these features may only be accessible on next-gen consoles and PCs (with a sufficiently powerful setup).

For more news and updates on the game, keep an eye out on Sportskeeda.