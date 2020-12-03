The Top 3 Among Us Myths Debunked

Given the popularity of the game, it's no surprise that there are various weird myths surrounding Among Us.

Many people all over the world play this title and a lot of them come up with weird theories and ideas with respect to the gameplay.

When someone came up and said that the canisters in Among Us say who the impostors are, it misled people to believe that there was a surefire way to win every match as a Crewmate, but that wasn't the case.

Debunking the myths surrounding Among Us

#1 Moving pets

Image via Youtube (Clash Universe)

When players do any visual task in game, their pets move closer to them. However, the movement of the pet is visible to the player only. Even a crewmate standing beside the player cannot see the pet move. This theory then, isn't applicable at all.

#2 Same vital signs

Advertisement

Image via YouTube (Clash Universe)

This is not true at all. The vitals for two players are never the same. It doesn't matter where they're located on the map. No two players have the same vitals in a game of Among Us.

Image via YouTube (Clash Universe)

#3 Balloon-o-flauge

Image via YouTube (Clash Universe)

Wearing a balloon hat and standing right below a camera would cause the hat to go behind the camera. The blinking is still seen and the entire camera is also visible. It makes no sense though. Why would anyone want to hide the camera anyway. That's "sus."

Image via YouTube (Clash Universe)

Advertisement

Although myths are misleading, they can lead to some really funny incidents when people try to replicate these out of blind faith. That makes the game more fun than it already is.