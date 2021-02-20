The top 5 most cringe-worthy Fortnite skins

Ever see a Fortnite skin that just feels off? With so many unique skins to choose from, stinkers are sure to pop up now and again.

The skins on this are not only bad, they are enough to make a person visibly cringe. While there are certainly more cringe-worthy skins in Fortnite, these are the five worst offenders, with "offend" being the keyword.

Top 5 cringe-worthy Fortnite skins

#5 - Grimbles

Grimbles

Last Seen: January 3rd, 2021

Released: December 23rd, 2018

Growing up watching David the Gnome makes Grimbles all the more creepy, as the ceramic nightmare clone of poor David smiles along, knowing the atrocities it has commited. At least at 1,200 V-Bucks, it is not as hard to swallow as those skins further up the list.

#4 - Dolph

Dolph

Last Seen: January 3rd, 2021

Released: December 24th, 2019

Dolph is just...wrong. It could be the three fingers. It could be the creepy smile on its face. It could be that it is basically a default male body with three fingers and a creepy smile on its face. There is nothing festive about this 1,200 V-Buck skin.

#3 - Tender Defender

Tender Defender

Last Seen: November 23rd, 2018

Released: December 29th, 2020

If a muscular man with thick thighs dressed up like a chicken is not cringy, then what is? Part of the Fowl Play set, Tender Defender costs 1,500 V-Bucks and is equal parts cringe and fantastic.

#2 - Flytrap

Flytrap

Last Seen: January 6th, 2021

Released: June 10th, 2018

There is something wrong with the entire Fortnite Flytrap set. The skin has an odd facial expression that is just uncomfortable. Too uncomfortable for 2,000 V-Bucks. Come on, Fortnite. Someone call Chris Hansen.

#1 - Moisty Merman

Moisty Merman

Last Seen: January 22nd, 2021

Released: May 25th, 2018

DO NOT USE THE WORD MOIST. Honestly, this skin would not be nearly cringy if it did not have the word "moist" in the name. It just makes the whole skin feel nasty. The worst part? Fortnite charges 2,000 V-Bucks for this one.