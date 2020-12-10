The top 5 Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 5 Battle Pass skins in the game

The launch of the new season of Fortnite Chapter 2, after the Galactus event on 3rd December 2020, has brought many gamers back.

A large part of the credit for this does go to all the new content that Epic Games has been able to deliver. Season 5’s unlocks include the Mandalorian skin (from Disney Star Wars) tagged along by Baby Yoda, Gladiators, a new Anime-based Skin (Lexa) and many more, in the item shop.

Top 5 Battle Pass Skins in Fortnite

#1 THE MANDALORIAN

Image via Epic Games (The Mandalorian skin comes after the Epic Games collaboration with Disney)

The Mandalorian is the only character right now with a mythic weapon, and he is located at the Razor Crest landmark near the Colossal Colosseum. The mythic Amban Sniper rifle and the Mythic jetpack are the biggest catches of this character straight-out-of Star Wars.

Players can either defeat and acquire the weapons, or purchase the Battle pass skin directly. The Baby Yoda can be unlocked upon reaching level 99 on the battle pass.

#2 MAVE SHIELDBREAKER

Image via Epic Games (Mave Shieldbreaker is probably one of the first barbarian skins to make it to the game)

Advertisement

Mave is the fierce barbarian warrior skin with simple yet impressive details and it's very own set of accessories. She comes with an epic Pickaxe, “Harpy’s Claw,” the “Eagle’s Form” glider, and a back bling, “Wildheart Buckler.”

She can be unlocked upon reaching battle pass level 41 and four different unique edit styles available further up in the Fortnite battle pass.

#3 LEXA

Image via Epic Games (Lexa is the first anime character to be added to Fortnite)

This is the first time Epic has included a cel-shaded Anime visual skin in Fortnite, thus delivering huge traction among the anime-lovers.

Lexa gets introduced at the Hunter’s Haven as an interactive NPC, equipped with the Exotic Storm Scout Sniper rifle. She can be unlocked upon reaching level 73, or just by buying the Crew Monthly Subscription Pack.

Advertisement

#4 MENACE (Undefeated Flame)

Image via Epic Games (Menace is the first undefeated gladiator to be featured in Fortnite )

One of the most wanted Skins of Season 5 of Fortnite Chapter 2, Menace stands as a representation of the Gladiators of Colossal Colosseum.

This legendary, intimidating skin can be unlocked upon reaching level 83, with an available style edit opening up at level 85 in the BP. The legendary Menace “Undefeated” style unlocks at level 94.

#5 REESE

Image via Epic Games (Reese is probably the earliest character who can be unlocked via the battle pass)

Introduced in the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5 trailer, Reese comes with her own set of accessories - the “Hunter’s Skyblade” glider and the “Ne’Jari Warhammer” pickaxe. She can be unlocked on BP level 15, and her second style edit “Nebula Racer” on BP level 22.