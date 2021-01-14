Rust, a multiplayer survival game developed by Facepunch Studios, is taking the world by storm. Although the game was released back in 2018, it found new life after popular streamers started streaming the game towards the tail end of 2020.

The game's popularity is steadily rising, and people are wondering which streamer will be the next to play Rust.

Top 5 Rust streamers to watch in 2021

#1 - Corpse Husband

Everyone knows who Corpse Husband is. The YouTuber made a name for himself by narrating horror stories on his YouTube channel before streaming Among Us. He's known for his baritone voice and exceptional impostor skills in Among Us. He's now migrated to Rust and can be found playing the game on Offline TV's server.

#2 - Abe Chung

Original server will be kept up for everyone who want to focus primarily on competition, PvP, raiding, etc.

I understand some people may not want this change, but please be respectful of this decision and don't send ANYONE hate.

Let's start off 2021 with a positive bang! — Abe (@BaboAbe) January 1, 2021

Abe "BaboAbe" Chung is responsible for creating the two Rust servers. He focuses on the RP content, so those who want to follow Rust for the RP content can follow him.

#3 - Michael Grzesiek

Those that don't know Michael "Shroud" Grzesiek must definitely be living under a rock. This professional Counter-Strike player has now found his way to Rust.

He's known for his skill with a gun, so he'll never back down from some good old PvP action. However, this time around, people may see Shroud in the RP side of Rust because it offers relaxed gameplay.

#4 - Rachel Hofstetter

Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has been streaming Among Us for a while. Given her nature, she'll mostly be interested in Rust's RP side as well, so those who want to see really funny moments should definitely log into her stream. Wherever Valkyrae goes, funny incidents tend to follow.

#5 - Felix Lengyel

This list would be incomplete without having Felix "xQc" Lengyel on board. He's made it very clear that he's on Rust just for the PvP action, but he isn't afraid to dabble in Rust's RP side either. He's definitely going to be a fun streamer to watch in 2021.