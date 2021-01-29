5 best support Pokemon in the card game

Support Pokemon have always played a vital role in the card game since the game's inception.

These Pokemon types do not have offensive power but play a crucial role in assisting a deck’s strategy or adding collective offensive power.

Over the years, the Pokemon card game obliquely assigned some characters their role as support. While many Pokemon have been considered to be good support, some continue to boost their team from the bench.

This article discusses the five best support Pokemon in the card game.

Top 5 support Pokemon in the card game

5. Crobat

Image via Pkmncards.com

Favored by gym leader Koga, Crobat evolved from the lovably big-mouthed Golbat. Crobat typically has a ninja-like skill with each Pokemon card.

This Pokemon has often played a role in placing damage counters via a Pokemon Power, Poke-Power, or Ability. Crobat has also proven effective to feature in multiple decks over the years. Finally, Crobat provides an Ability that helps to keep a player’s deck running consistently. This proves that this bat continues to provide a utility belt to many players.

4. Shaymin

Image via Pkmncards.com

When Shaymin was first introduced in the Diamond and Pearl-era of Pokemon, the poor grass hedgehog did not witness much action. But, it was easy to see that this Pokemon was ready to support a deck.

Shaymin certainly proved valuable once the Pokemon card game entered the X and Y era. This Pokemon would become one of the most valuable Support Pokemon in the game due to executing strategies that would otherwise take longer to set up or help keep a player’s deck consistent.

Recently, Shaymin proved so powerful in a support role that one of its iteration was permanently banned from use in the tournament scene.

3. Jirachi

Image via Pkmncards.com

When Jirachi made its debut in the Hidden Legends set, players instantly latched on to the Pokemon.

It’s easy to see why Jirachi has been incredibly successful as a Support Pokemon. Throughout its life, this Pokemon has helped increase the consistency of a deck. It also helped set up strategies that would take too long otherwise. This Pokemon also does not take up too much space in the deck.

Each iteration of Jirachi, in some fashion, has found a way to play a vital support role.

2. Vileplume

Image via Pkmncards.com

Vileplume arrived first in the Jungle set, what feels like forever ago. At the time, it was unknown that Vileplume would eventually become crucial to Support or Attacking roles.

Vileplume’s trajectory within the rest of the card game changed when the first Team Rocket themed set was launched. The Pokemon found a role as Support quickly. This role proved to be disruption based Support.

Since the introduction of Dark Vileplume from Team Rocket, Vileplume would continue stopping both players while the Pokemon was on the field.

1. Cleffa

Image via pkmncards.com

Truly, a Baby Pokemon rising to the top is no small feat. Cleffa has been doing some incredible heavy lifting for years in the card game, whose future seems unclear without the first introduction to Cleffa in the Neo Genesis set.

While Cleffa's popularity has since faded in and out, the Pokemon has garnered every player's attention with its iconic “Eeeeeek” attacks. Initially, players included this Pokemon in its decks to protect their own and set up their strategies in the face of an opponent’s disruptions.

Cleffa captured the community's attention in 2011 when the Pokemon Company rotated multiple sets to create a healthy format before the US National Championships.

In the Heart Gold Soul Silver set, Cleffa took the “Eeeeek” mantle and continued its mission of dodging other Pokemon’s attacks. Cleffa, while not as prominent today, is easily the most iconic Pokemon in the card game.