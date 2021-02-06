The Top 10 best Fortnite players: 2021 Edition

Fortnite's top 10 is continually changing, though some individual players are constants. Last year, there were some shakeups as some power players left the game and new players took their places.
The Top 10 best Fortnite players: Global
#10 - Maken
PR: 227,936
Earnings: $89,651
A free agent recently signed to TRNL, Maken is rising through the ranks. Maken's Power Ranking (PR) is getting dangerously close to the next on this list, a very well known name in Fortnite. There is nothing dog water about Maken in 2021.
#9 - SEN BUGHA 父
PR: 229,375
Earnings: $147,042
Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, now known as SEN BUGHA 父 in Fortnite, is one of the best-known names in the competitive scene. Winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup in Solos, Giersdorf is a force to be reckoned with. He will most likely shoot up the rankings as the year goes on.
#8 - XTRA EpikReetlol
PR: 232,661
Earnings: $65,925
Nathan "Reet" Amundson plays for XTRA Gaming and is a pro controller Fortnite player. Considered the inventor of Piece Control, his mastery of building is second to none.
#7 - MCES Andilex
PR: 233,323
Earnings: $201,245
Alexandre "Andilex" Christophe plays for Team MCES in the European region. He is certainly one of the world's best players. Christophe had an impressive 2020 season with 26 victories.
#6 - GUILD TаySon
PR: 236,827
Earnings: $203,030
Tai "TaySon" Starčič plays for Guild Esports. Starčič had a great season last year, and seems to be having an even better one this year. He fell short of many "best in Fortnite" lists at the end of last year but is on his way to breaking that barrier in 2021.
#5 - NRG benjуfishу
PR: 251,733
Earnings: $434,470
Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish plays for NRG Esports Europe and is an extremely well-known name in the competitive scene. 2021 is already off to a great start for Fish.
It is too early to tell, but this may be his year. It is worth noting that while Fish comes in 5th on this list for PR, he's 1st for earnings.
#4 - Gamma Th0masHD
PR: 253,660
Earnings: $165,157
Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen plays for Gamma Gaming. Honestly, there is not much out there on this kid, but he's made some waves in 2021 and is incredibly active on Twitter.
#3 - daddy favsqu son
PR: 264,423
Earnings: $104,800
The above tweet sums everything about daddy favsqu son. Apparently, this is wavyjacob, a player for Fortnite's Team Enterprise. Just recently, wavyjacob and favs pulled 1st place on the Dreamhack duos.
Players need to seriously keep their IDs in check.
#2 - 100T Arkhram.
PR: 282,075
Earnings: $172,025
Diego "Arkhram" Palma is a U.S. player and is a member of 100 Thieves. He is insane and has a great career ahead of him if he keeps this up. Check out his videos on YouTube. They are pretty impressive.
#1 - NRG EpikWhalelol
PR: 312,047
Earnings: $157,725
Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton is a controller player and member of NRG Esports North America. Relatively new to the scene, it is highly impressive to see him sitting in the #1 spot right now. Cotton is certainly a player to keep an eye on.
Note: This list looks at players' current PR from every server region. This list is always changing, so keep in mind that this list is the top 10 best Fortnite players as of right now.Published 06 Feb 2021, 19:24 IST