The Top 10 best Fortnite players: 2021 Edition

Fortnite's top 10 is continually changing, though some individual players are constants. Last year, there were some shakeups as some power players left the game and new players took their places.

The Top 10 best Fortnite players: Global

#10 - Maken

PR: 227,936

Earnings: $89,651

A free agent recently signed to TRNL, Maken is rising through the ranks. Maken's Power Ranking (PR) is getting dangerously close to the next on this list, a very well known name in Fortnite. There is nothing dog water about Maken in 2021.

#9 - SEN BUGHA 父

Advertisement

PR: 229,375

Earnings: $147,042

Kyle "Bugha" Giersdorf, now known as SEN BUGHA 父 in Fortnite, is one of the best-known names in the competitive scene. Winner of the 2019 Fortnite World Cup in Solos, Giersdorf is a force to be reckoned with. He will most likely shoot up the rankings as the year goes on.

#8 - XTRA EpikReetlol

PR: 232,661

Earnings: $65,925

Nathan "Reet" Amundson plays for XTRA Gaming and is a pro controller Fortnite player. Considered the inventor of Piece Control, his mastery of building is second to none.

#7 - MCES Andilex

PR: 233,323

Earnings: $201,245

Andilex

Alexandre "Andilex" Christophe plays for Team MCES in the European region. He is certainly one of the world's best players. Christophe had an impressive 2020 season with 26 victories.

Advertisement

#6 - GUILD TаySon

PR: 236,827

Earnings: $203,030

Tayson

Tai "TaySon" Starčič plays for Guild Esports. Starčič had a great season last year, and seems to be having an even better one this year. He fell short of many "best in Fortnite" lists at the end of last year but is on his way to breaking that barrier in 2021.

#5 - NRG benjуfishу

PR: 251,733

Earnings: $434,470

Benjyfishy

Benjy "Benjyfishy" David Fish plays for NRG Esports Europe and is an extremely well-known name in the competitive scene. 2021 is already off to a great start for Fish.

It is too early to tell, but this may be his year. It is worth noting that while Fish comes in 5th on this list for PR, he's 1st for earnings.

#4 - Gamma Th0masHD

PR: 253,660

Earnings: $165,157

Th0mashd

Advertisement

Thomas "Th0masHD" Høxbro Davidsen plays for Gamma Gaming. Honestly, there is not much out there on this kid, but he's made some waves in 2021 and is incredibly active on Twitter.

#3 - daddy favsqu son

PR: 264,423

Earnings: $104,800

Who is favsqu son? — Somebodysgun (@somebodysgun) January 31, 2021

The above tweet sums everything about daddy favsqu son. Apparently, this is wavyjacob, a player for Fortnite's Team Enterprise. Just recently, wavyjacob and favs pulled 1st place on the Dreamhack duos.

Players need to seriously keep their IDs in check.

#2 - 100T Arkhram.

PR: 282,075

Earnings: $172,025

Arkhram

Diego "Arkhram" Palma is a U.S. player and is a member of 100 Thieves. He is insane and has a great career ahead of him if he keeps this up. Check out his videos on YouTube. They are pretty impressive.

#1 - NRG EpikWhalelol

Advertisement

PR: 312,047

Earnings: $157,725

EpikWhale

Shane "EpikWhale" Cotton is a controller player and member of NRG Esports North America. Relatively new to the scene, it is highly impressive to see him sitting in the #1 spot right now. Cotton is certainly a player to keep an eye on.

Note: This list looks at players' current PR from every server region. This list is always changing, so keep in mind that this list is the top 10 best Fortnite players as of right now.