The tragic life of Corpse Husband and his meteoric rise to fame

Popular YouTuber Corpse Husband has had a difficult life due to various reasons, affecting him long before he became the personality he is today.

It starts with his family. Corpse's father left the family when he was quite young. His mother had cancer, and it was only towards the beginning of 2019 that she recovered after undergoing treatment. Corpse Husband also suffers from numerous illnesses himself.

Corpse Husband’s life history: The struggles that his family went through

Corpse Husband’s personality has always been of great interest to his fans, and still is. However, quite a few details about his life have emerged via his live streams over the past few months.

With Corpse Husband's father leaving, his mother had to take care of him and his younger sister. Naturally, when his mother wasn't well, he had to shoulder greater responsibility within the family.

nerve pain and chronic illness symptoms badddddddddddd



can't go to physical therapy because I can't get covid



personal fuck u to people who aren't taking precautions or wearing masks



<3 <3 <3 <3 — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) June 28, 2020

Corpse Husband has revealed that he suffers from eye and nerve-related chronic ailments and has various anxiety-related issues. He's also spoken about the excruciating pain that he undergoes after streaming and recording for long hours.

Corpse Husband had stated that one side of his body tends to go “completely numb,” and he can only play Among Us as it does not require quick hand movements and reflexes.

Throughout his life, he has worried for his younger sister's well-being. She's been surrounded by people suffering from serious illnesses. There's also a fear that these illnesses could be hereditary. Her support system was often far too vulnerable to help her out.

@Corpse_Husband Dude, you're literally on the sun news website, this is like peek fame 😂 pic.twitter.com/2frEQkIPeK — TaelynHepburn (@OGTaelyn) October 14, 2020

Overall, Corpse Husband has eked out a successful career despite the various problems he and his family have experienced.

Despite the disadvantages, he is a star today and a real inspiration to his fans. Corpse Husband has made the most out of what he has. There's always a bit of luck that goes into such success, but that should not take anything away from his achievements.