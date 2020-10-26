The Wild Rift know-how for League of Legends players

Almost 10 years after the launch of League of Legends on PC, Riot Games is finally on the verge of releasing the Regional Open Beta for Wild Rift on mobile devices.

Ever since it's first official announcement in 2019 during Riot Games' tenth anniversary, League of Legends: Wild Rift has gone through its alpha testing in June 2020 for the Philippines region. The alpha testing phase was followed by the closed beta in Southeast Asia which was closed in the early days of October. The open beta is slated to begin on October 27.

A guide to Wild Rift for League of Legends players

Among other changes, the most notable one coming in for League of Legends players in Wild Rift has to be the champion pool. With less than 50 champions in Wild Rift compared to League of Legends' more than 140 champions.

Apart from the general champion pool in general, some of the champions' abilities have also been reworked or readjusted due to the optimization factor on mobile devices. For example,

Vayne's Silver Bolt is a passive skill in League of Legends whereas it gets an added active which increases her attack speed for a short period while also healing her at the same time in Wild Rift.

The Enchanted Crystal Arrow or Ashe's ultimate can be controlled in Wild Rift to follow a series of player controlled twists and turns instead of League of Legends' straight line motion.

Miss Fortune's Double Up ability does not require a target in Wild Rift and will connect if it lines up with the target unlike in League of Legends where Double Up is a point target ability.

Lux's ultimate, Final Spark has been turned into a global ability instead of the limited 3,400 range in League of Legends.

Apart from these, the map in Wild Rift is also a lot smaller than League of Legends' Summoner's Rift. Alongwith that, even the Summoner Spells have been reworked for Wild Rift as we can see Flash for example, having a 3 minute cooldown compared to 5 minutes on League of Legends.

All of this combined ensures for a much faster gameplay as well as shorter matches on the mobile device edition compared to League of Legends.

Along with these, Wild Rift's controls have been specially designed to ensure proper micro controls for the players with a long-touch on the attack or ability button.

Items in Wild Rift are also optimised differently than in League of Legends as we find that all boots can be upgraded twice on the mobile edition. Every second upgrade on a boot is equivalent to an entire item in League of Legends.

The number of Summoner Spells in Wild Rift has also been reduced in comparison to League of Legends with Ghost, Heal, Barrier, Exhaust, Flash, Ignite and Smite being the spells available in Wild Rift.

With all these necessary optimisations made for the game, the regional open beta launching from 27 October is indeed exciting as Riot Games looks to expand into the mobile esports industry with Wild Rift at the helm.