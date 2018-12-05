The Will of the Wisps: Ori's journey continues

A still of the game from trailer revealed at E3

It's been 3 years since the platformer game Ori and the Blind Forest was out and the game has captivated hearts of gamers with its unique visual style, enthralling music and a tear-shedding plot. Moon Studios wooed the audience with their first game and won the award for The Best Debut game. But this year at E3, all the faithful fans were surprised by the announcement of a sequel to the super-hit game, titled Ori and the Will of the Wisps. The developers featured a brand new trailer for the new game and gameplay video.

The new game will feature the Little White Guardian of the forest Nibel, Ori. The story will be a direct continuation from the previous game. Ori and the Will of the Wisps will feature new areas which will take Ori beyond the woods of Nibel. The game's combat system has been completely refined with new weapons and abilities. With this new arsenal, the player must navigate the dangerous forest of Nibel along with the addition of new NPCs and side-quests apart from the main plot. Its predecessor was inspired from classic side-scrolling games like Metroid and Rayman, so the game features intricate puzzles and memorable boss battles.

In an interview at the E3 panel, Game Director Thomas Mahler told the panel that they are very excited and ambitious for their new game, in which the difficulty level will be taken up a notch. The music composer for the game Gareth Coker said that he was given access to every developed stage of the game and he plays it and knows the game personally. " When you're so close to the game personally, it allows me to give the game a soul of its own with my music" he mentioned.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps will be out on Xbox and Windows 10 in 2019.