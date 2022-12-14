The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Next-Gen) review - A definitive walk down memory lane

Going back to the Next-Gen version of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is one of the best choices I've made in a very long time. Released back in May 2015, the third installment of the Witcher series has made a comeback with CDPR's graphical upgrade for the title.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition comes with the base game, all 16 DLCs, and two Expansion Packs: Hearts of Stone, and Blood and Wine.

Being a fan of both the game and Netflix's adaptation of author Andrzej Sapkowski's work, I was filled with excitement and couldn't wait to get my hands on the Next-Gen version of The Witcher 3. However, it isn't just a graphical update since several new features and gameplay improvements have been introduced as well.

While playing the game, I felt like I was back in 2015, when I first tried it out very casually, without any expectations. The upgrade is available free of cost if you pre-own the game, which is a great gesture from the developers.

Even though unofficial graphical upgrades for PC players (via mods) have been available for a long time, CDPR has made this launch worth one's time by implementing a lot more. So, this makes it a win-win situation for both console and PC gamers.

Geralt of Rivia makes a deserving comeback with the release of The Witcher 3 Next-Gen update

When it comes to the story, The Witcher 3 is already known for its efficient combat system, a beautiful and vast map, and well-written characters. It is based on a book series of the same name and follows the story of Geralt of Rivia, a Witcher.

Geralt, like his people, has been trained mentally and physically all his life. The Witchers are monster-hunters and assassins who are hired to carry out tasks that humans cannot. They excel in the art of alchemy, sword-fighting, and the use of magic. While their mana is not as strong as a Mage's, it is still quite effective in battle.

Improvements and additions that come with the Next-Gen upgrade (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The new upgrade provides the following:

Two graphics modes for console players.

New content inspired by Netflix's adaptation of The Witcher series.

A photo mode.

A cross-progression feature that lets you continue from where you left off, even if it's from another platform.

The presence of integrated community-made mods.

An array of new controls and gameplay improvements.

I wanted to start my Witcher journey right from the start so that I could experience all the improvements. So, I started a new game while switching back and forth between the Performance and Ray Tracing modes.

Graphical upgrades

Players can switch between the Performance and the Ray Tracing modes in The Witcher 3 Next-Gen upgrade (Image via CD Projekt RED)

PS5 and Xbox Series X players have the option to play the game in two modes- Performance and Ray Tracing (Quality). The Xbox Series S offers a 30 and 60 FPS setting as well, while RT is disabled in both.

Personally, I enjoyed the Performance mode more since it gives a smooth 60 FPS experience. However, I invested a lot of time in the RT mode to test out how it works.

Honestly, it looks beautiful, but once you start playing at 60 FPS, there's no going back. The combat is smooth and the visuals are nothing short of great as the Performance setting retains the same asset quality. Meanwhile, the Ray Tracing mode offers 30 FPS with enhanced screen space reflections and dynamic resolution scaling.

I noticed a considerable difference in how the water looks in the two modes. The RT option takes an easy win in this case, but at the cost of a good 30 frames. It is up to the players to choose which one they wish to replay the game in. Other than some slight frame drops in a few situations, the game ran pretty smoothly on both the modes.

Gameplay additions, Sign Quick-casting, and haptic feedback

Gameplay additions and improvements that come along with the Next-Gen upgrade of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt (Image via CD Projekt RED)

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen upgrade offers the classic Witcher camera experience along with a new, modern close-camera mode available in the settings. Players can switch between the two at any point during their playthrough.

One of the best features that comes with the new version would easily be the Sign Quick-casting option.

Previously, you had to open up a Sign menu to be able to cast one, which hampered the combat experience to an extent. Now, one has the option to make the fight sequences much smoother by turning on the quick-casting option from the menu. By doing so, you can hold the "down D-pad" and get access to the different signs that are assigned to their respective buttons.

While The Witcher 3 is not very haptic feedback-heavy, there are a lot of instances where one can feel different vibrations during the course of the game. It is most evident while in combat when you cast your Signs or your swords clash. It is not something that defines the game but is a bonus for all PlayStation 5 owners.

In conclusion

The Witcher 3 Next-Gen upgrade delivers worthy tweaks to the original title from 2015. It greatly improves upon the textures and adds to them with a stable RT mode for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X owners. Overall, I loved trying out the game all over again, and the experience was absolutely worth it.

It was a walk down the memory for me and made me feel nostalgic, remembering the first time I experienced the joy of being a Witcher. Why is this worth a shot? If you have never played the original version of the game, you're lucky to be able to experience the masterpiece in all its glory.

If you have already played the title once or even multiple times, it is still worth it. Why? It's a free upgrade that is positive in almost every aspect.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Next-Gen)

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition (Next-Gen) Review (Image via Sportskeeda)

Reviewed On: PS5 (Code provided by CD Projekt RED)

Platforms: PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S

Developer: CD Projekt RED

Publisher: CD Projekt RED

Release Date: December 14, 2022

