The Witcher in Concert: Tour dates, ticket details, and all you need to know

The upcoming The Witcher in Concert event will let fans indulge in a musical concert based on the beloved fantasy franchise. Backed by CD Projekt RED (the creator of the acclaimed video game entries in The Witcher universe), this tour will include several countries around the world. It aims to deliver memorable audio-visual performances based on The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Here's everything fans need to know about The Witcher in Concert, including ticket details and tour dates for the event.
The Witcher in Concert tour schedule
The Witcher in Concert will kick off on August 20, 2025, in Cologne, Germany, as an inaugural event, before traveling across major cities around the world. The tour is expected to last several months, until the end of 2025 and even beyond.
Check out the full schedule for The Witcher in Concert below:
- Aug 20: Cologne, Germany - gamescom 2025, 20:00
- Aug 30: Midland, TX - Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center, 7:30 PM
- Sep 2: Austin, TX - Bass Concert Hall, 7:30 PM
- Sep 3: Dallas, TX - Winspear Opera House, 7:30 PM
- Sep 4: New Orleans, LA - Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts, 7:30 PM
- Sep 5: San Antonio, TX - Majestic Theatre, 7:00 PM
- Sep 6: Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre, 8:00 PM
- Sep 7: Fort Worth, TX - Will Rogers Auditorium, 7:00 PM
- Sep 9: Minneapolis, MN - Orpheum Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Sep 10: Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater, 7:30 PM
- Sep 11: Overland Park, KS - Yardley Hall.
- Sep 12: Indianapolis, IN - Murat Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Sep 13: Detroit, MI - Fisher Theatre, 8:00 PM
- Sep 14: Syracuse, NY - The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater, 7:00 PM
- Sep 17: Rochester, NY - Kodak Center, 7:30 PM
- Sep 18: Red Bank, NJ - Count Basie Center For the Arts, 7:30 PM
- Sep 19: Newark, NJ - New Jersey Performing Arts Center, 8:00 PM
- Sep 20: Brooklyn, NY - Kings Theatre, 8:00 PM
- Sep 21: Wallingford, CT - Oakdale Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Sep 23: Richmond, VA - Carpenter Theatre, 7:00 PM
- Sep 24: Reading, PA - Santander Performing Arts Center, 7:30 PM
- Sep 25: Washington, DC - DAR Constitution Hall, 7:30 PM
- Sep 26: White Plains, NY - Westchester County Center, 8:00 PM
- Sep 27: Lowell, MA - Lowell Memorial Auditorium, 8:00 PM
- Sep 28: Baltimore, MD - Lyric Opera House, 7:30 PM
- Sep 29: Cleveland, OH - Severance Music Center, 7:30 PM
- Oct 1: Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia by Highmark, 7:30 PM
- Oct 2: Columbus, OH - Palace Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Oct 3: Chicago, IL - Auditorium Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Oct 4: St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox, 7:30 PM
- Oct 5: Milwaukee, WI - The Riverside Theater, 7:30 PM
- Oct 7: Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 7:30 PM
- Oct 8: Greenville, SC - Peace Center, 7:30 PM
- Oct 9: Jacksonville, FL - Florida Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Oct 10: Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium, 7:30 PM
- Oct 11: Louisville, KY - The Louisville Palace Theatre, 8:00 PM
- Oct 14: Colorado Springs, CO - Pikes Peak Center, 7:30 PM
- Oct 15: Denver, CO - The Ellie Caulkins Opera House, 7:30 PM
- Oct 16: Salt Lake City, UT - The Eccles Theater, 7:00 PM
- Oct 18: Spokane, WA - First Interstate Center for the Arts, 7:30 PM
- Oct 19: Seattle, WA - Paramount Theatre, 7:00 PM
- Oct 21: Riverside, CA - Fox Theater, 8:00 PM
- Oct 22: Costa Mesa, CA - Segerstrom Hall at Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 7:00 PM
- Oct 23: Mesa, AZ - Ikeda Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Oct 24: San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre, 8:00 PM
- Oct 25: San Francisco, CA - Golden Gate Theatre, 7:30 PM
- Oct 26: Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern, 7:00 PM
- Oct 31: Warsaw, Poland - Cos Torwar, 20:00
- Nov 1: Katowice, Poland - Spodek, 20:00
- Nov 2: Łódz, Poland - Atlas Arena, 20:00
- Nov 5: London, UK - Eventim Apollo, 19:00
- Nov 6: Manchester, UK - The Hall - Aviva Studios,19:00
- Nov 7: Manchester, UK - The Hall - Aviva Studios, 19:00
- Nov 9: Amsterdam, The Netherlands - AFAS Live, 20:00
- Nov 10: Paris, France - Le Grand Rex, 20:00
- Nov 11: Antwerp, Belgium - Stadsschouwburg, 20:00
- Nov 12: Munich, Germany - Olympiahalle, 20:00
- Nov 14: Frankfurt, Germany - Jahrhunderthalle, 20:00
- Nov 15: Vienna, Austria - Stadthalle, 20:00
- Nov 16: Berlin, Germany - Tempodrom, 19:00
- Nov 17: Hamburg, Germany - Barclays Arena, 20:00
- Nov 19: Copenhagen, Denmark - K.B. Hallen, 20:00
- Nov 20: Stockholm, Sweden - Annexet, 20:00
More cities will be announced as part of The Witcher in Concert tour list in the future.
Where to buy tickets for The Witcher in Concert and what to expect
The Witcher in Concert event has been organized under the supervision of The Witcher 3 co-composers Marcin Przybyłowicz and Percival Schuttenbach, as well as CD Projekt RED itself. 14 musicians will take the stage to demonstrate their talents in bringing the world of The Witcher 3 to life with a beautifully orchestrated soundtrack from the game.
This will be accompanied by a visual experience from CDPR for maximum immersion. That said, the concert is for The Witcher 3 fans, so those attending can expect to see scenes from the game, including the ending. In other words, those looking to visit live should wrap up the game if they haven't yet, to avoid the experience being spoiled.
Fans can buy tickets for most of The Witcher in Concert tour dates right now on the official The Witcher website.
