CD Projekt Red is gearing up for an absolutely massive launch for Cyberpunk 2077 this November but that doesn't mean that the Witcher franchise has been forgotten about.

The Witcher 3 was one of the biggest games of 2013 and has gone on to become perhaps one of the greatest games of all time. The Witcher franchise has been extremely instrumental in establishing CD Projekt Red as a force to be reckoned with.

With CDPR focused on Cyberpunk 2077, a member of the CDPR family of studios, Spokko, has just announced The Witcher: Monster Slayer, an AR-driven experience similar to games like Pokemon Go.

The game looks like it has massive amounts of potential and might even overtake The Witcher: GWENT as the most popular Witcher game on mobile devices.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer brings the fascinating, foul and, at times, absolutely terrifying creatures from the world of the books and games to the real world. Players will get to go on hunts for the foulest of creatures and bring back trophies as proof of victory.

The game has the potential to be the next big thing in AR-driven games, given the popularity of the franchise. If the promotional material of the game is anything to go by, Monster Slayer might just be the Witcher experience fans had been longing for.

The game will be a story-driven experience set long before the time of Geralt of Rivia, where players get to play the role of a Witcher and hunt monsters professionally.

(image credits: thewitchermonsterslayer.com)

"Fight gigantic, life-size monsters in first-person,RPG-inspired combat — but make sure you’re properly prepared by training your character, brewing potions and oils, crafting bombs, and selecting the appropriate equipment for the battles ahead." - The Witcher: Monster Slayer Official Website

Rather than just a surface level AR-driven experience, the game will supposedly have tonnes of RPG elements. The developers, Spokko, explain on the site that the game will include the potion-brewing aspects from the Witcher games, and players will have to prepare well for encounters.

The release date is sure to be sometime in the future; hopefully, not too close, as the current restrictions due to the global pandemic is sure to keep players indoors.