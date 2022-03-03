“The youth’s passion is very much associated with gaming,”: Indian Prime Minister discusses future growth in the AVGC sector in the country

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has revealed that India will increase its focus in the technology sector, especially in the AVGC section (which consists of Animation, Visual effect, Gaming, and Comics).

With the steady growth of technology, there has been significant growth in gaming in both India and across the world. Over the last couple of years, this development has sky-rocketed to reach new heights and become one of the biggest entertainment sectors.

Alongside the world, there has been significant development of the gaming sector in the Indian market, which has taken a mobile-first approach. With the relatively affordable price of data and mobile phones, connecting and reaching every remote corner of India is possible.

This, along with the development of game development technology that brings high-quality AAA games to the palm of your hand, has taken the Indian gaming sector to new heights.

“India has already earned a reputation in the IT industry across the world, so now we can focus on specific sectors to strengthen within,”: Indian Prime Minister hopeful for the future growth of the gaming industry

Previously, a major part of the financial year budget was assigned to the AVGC sector. During the webinar on 'Technology Enabled Development', the Indian Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, spoke on the future development of the sector, especially online gaming.

He said (The following message has been translated and paraphrased from the original statement Hindi),

"The gaming sector has seen substantial growth and has cultivated a massive market at the world level. The youth’s passion is very much associated with gaming. In this budget, we have strongly focused on AVGC which is Animation, Visual effect, Gaming, and Comics. India has already earned a reputation in the IT industry across the world, so now we can focus on specific sectors to strengthen within."

Over the last decade, the growth in the Indian gaming sector has been exponential. From the early days of local Counter-Strike esports tournaments to multinational tournaments series, the esports scene has reached new heights. Flagship consoles like Xbox Series X are getting released on day one and suppliers are having a hard time keeping up with the demand for the next generation of consoles.

There has been significant growth in the game development sector as well. From Indian studios like Nodding Head Games gaining an international reputation with titles like Raji: An Ancient Epic to industry-leading game developers like Ubisoft, EA, and Rockstar establishing studios in the country.

It is great to see the government recognizing the growth potential and supporting the sector to establish India as an industry leader in the video game industry.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan