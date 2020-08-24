TheDonato's Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio and more

Free Fire has a good presence all around the world, and is one of the leading battle royale mobile games. In the second quarter this year, it surpassed the milestone of 100 million peak daily active users. The massive fanbase of this game has led to developments on several fronts, including content creation and esports.

Donato Munoz, popularly known by his YouTube alias TheDonato or Donato, is a renowned Free Fire content creator. In this article, we will look at his Free Fire ID, stats, K/D ratio, and more.

TheDonato's Free Fire ID

Donato uses two IDs to play Free Fire — 219110511 and 336824640.

TheDonato's Free Fire stats

His all-time stats (for ID 219110511)

Lifetime stats on his first ID (219110511)

Donato has played 2100 squad games and won 767 of them, which equates to an impressive win rate of 36.52%. He has racked up 11175 kills at a jaw-dropping K/D ratio of 8.38.

Advertisement

He also has 567 duo wins in 1526 matches. The YouTuber has maintained an equally impressive K/D ratio of 8.42. When it comes to the solo mode, he has 415 Booyahs with a remarkable K/D ratio of 7.25.

On this ID, he is placed in the Heroic tier in Clash Squad.

Lifetime stats on his second ID (336824640)

Donato's second Free Fire ID

On his other ID, TheDonato ha played 768 squad games and emerged victorious in 97 of these for a K/D ratio of 2.22, which is quite good because he is placed in the Heroic tier. He also has 66 and 61 wins in duo and solo matches, respectively.

All-time stats on his other ID

TheDonato's YouTube channel

He started creating content on YouTube over five years ago. Since then, the Argentinean has posted over 1240 videos. Currently, he boasts a humongous 18.9 million subscribers and also has over 2.76 billion views combined. You can click here to visit his YouTube channel.

The content creator also has a second YouTube channel named Donato. But, he hasn't uploaded any videos on it in the last six months.

His social media accounts

He is active on his Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter accounts.

Instagram: Click here

Facebook: Click here

Twitter: Click here

He also has a Discord server. You can click here to join it.