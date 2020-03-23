TheEsportsClub Announces Rainbow Six Siege League

The 5-month long league will operated as 5 seasons.

This will allow gamers at all levels to constantly compete from progression and prize money.

The Esports Club is proud to announce the first-ever TEC Rainbow Six Siege League in association with ACT Fibernet, ZOTAC Gaming & Games The Shop

The 5-month long league will operate as 5 seasons that will allow gamers at all levels to constantly compete from progression and prize money.

You can register here.

After the first qualifier teams will be divided into 3 divisions, with 8 teams each in Division 1 and 2 and 9 teams in Division 3. Each season will last three weeks with teams playing each other in a round-robin format. At the end of each season, teams placed 1-5 will get prize money based on their position. Additionally, the bottom three teams of Division 1 and 2 will get relegated while being replaced by the top 3 teams of Division 2 and 3 respectively. The bottom 4 teams of Division 3 will be eliminated from the league and must take part in the open qualifiers with non-league teams before the next season.

The entire concept revolves around continuity and stability; giving teams a target of promotion and improvement while encouraging a much more stable esports ecosystem to discourage teams from disbanding after each tournament since there is never a long esports road map for most titles.

"Our aim has always been to help nurture the esports ecosystem in India; this is reflected in the format we have chosen for the first-ever TEC League that will allow teams to come together for a long term competitive journey, rather than for just one tournament," said Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club.

"As a former player myself I fully understand the problem of not having a clear competitive road map to justify investing time and effort into a fixed team, our aim with the TEC Rainbow Six League is to give the community that clarity and opportunity to compete at all levels, which is why we have multiple divisions so that players can strive to improve over the 5 month period," Mansoor 'Nabu' Ahmed, Head of Operations, The Esports Club.