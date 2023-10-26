"These runes are not for eyes such as yours": League of Legends LoLdle answers 477 (Friday, October 27, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 477th iteration are now available. This edition presents five puzzles that demand a keen insight into the champions and their signature phrases. Your LoL expertise will be crucial to keeping your daily streak alive. Moreover, this release enables you to share accomplishments on various social platforms.
That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 27, 2023:
"These runes are not for eyes such as yours."
This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 27, 2023.
Rengar, Ryze, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 477th edition (October 27, 2023)
The LoLdle solutions for the October 27 puzzles are as follows:
- Classic: Rengar
- Quote: Ryze
- Ability: Veigar, Bonus: E
- Emoji: Miss Fortune
- Splash Art: Cassiopeia, Bonus: Jade Fang Cassiopeia
It should be easy to guess Rengar's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ixtal, this character debuted in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Ryze, an often-used champion.
Due to Veigar's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his E ability should not be difficult. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Miss Fortune being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Cassiopeia's Jade Fang splash art shouldn't pose much of a challenge.
Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers
Here are some previous LoLdle answers:
- October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia
- October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn
- October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali
- October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon
- October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo
- October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan
- October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate
- October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi
- October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie
- October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas
- October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc
- October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios
- October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina
- October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana
- October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser
- October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco
- October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench
- October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen
- October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus
- October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo
The LoLdle answers for its 478th edition will be published on October 28, 2023.