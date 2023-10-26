"These runes are not for eyes such as yours": League of Legends LoLdle answers 477 (Friday, October 27, 2023)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its 477th iteration are now available. This edition presents five puzzles that demand a keen insight into the champions and their signature phrases. Your LoL expertise will be crucial to keeping your daily streak alive. Moreover, this release enables you to share accomplishments on various social platforms.

That said, here's the LoLdle quote riddle for October 27, 2023:

"These runes are not for eyes such as yours."

This article answers all five LoLdle questions for October 27, 2023.

Rengar, Ryze, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for 477th edition (October 27, 2023)

The LoLdle solutions for the October 27 puzzles are as follows:

Classic: Rengar

Rengar Quote: Ryze

Ryze Ability: Veigar, Bonus : E

Veigar, : E Emoji: Miss Fortune

Miss Fortune Splash Art: Cassiopeia, Bonus: Jade Fang Cassiopeia

It should be easy to guess Rengar's name, as he's a popular champion in League of Legends. Hailing from Ixtal, this character debuted in 2012. Today's quote should only take a few seconds to link to Ryze, an often-used champion.

Due to Veigar's high pick rate in LoL, recognizing his E ability should not be difficult. Similarly, today's emoji puzzle is pretty easy to solve, with Miss Fortune being a prominent LoL champion. Lastly, Cassiopeia's Jade Fang splash art shouldn't pose much of a challenge.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some previous LoLdle answers:

October 26, LoLdle 476: Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia

Anivia, Blitzcrank, Riven, Nunu & Willump, Lillia October 25, LoLdle 475: Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn

Sett, Jarvan IV, Jayce, Fiora, Caitlyn October 24, LoLdle 474: Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali

Master Yi, Soraka, Tristana, Aphelios, Akali October 23, LoLdle 473: Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon

Jarvan IV, Ahri, Garen, Karthus, Pantheon October 22, LoLdle 472: Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo

Dr. Mundo, Braum, Morgana, Tahm Kench, Yasuo October 21, LoLdle 471: Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan

Kayle, Corki, Seraphine, Tristana, Rakan October 20, LoLdle 470: Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate

Taric, Udyr, Viktor, Skarner, Twisted Fate October 19, LoLdle 469: Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi

Warwick, Teemo, Sett, Rumble, Yuumi October 18, LoLdle 468: Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie

Zac, Pantheon, Lee Sin, Shyvana, Annie October 17, LoLdle 467: Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas

Jhin, Dr. Mundo, Zilean, Talon, Sylas October 16, LoLdle 466: Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc

Kennen, Annie, Jarvan IV, Akali, Renata Glasc October 15, LoLdle 465: Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios

Rumble, Kalista, Kha’Zixm, Braum, Aphelios October 14, LoLdle 464: Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina

Zyra, Warwick, Yone, Lillia, Katarina October 13, LoLdle 463: Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana

Illaoi, Zeri, Yorick, Leona, Tristana October 12, LoLdle 462: Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser

Evelynn, Nidalee, Maokai, Jarvan IV, Mordekaiser October 11, LoLdle 461: Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco

Cho’Gath, Master Yi, Volibear, Camille, Shaco October 10, LoLdle 460: Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench

Aatrox, Jinx, Sejuani, Kennen, Tahm Kench October 9, LoLdle 459: Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen

Sona, Shyvana, Diana, Seraphine, Shen October 8, LoLdle 458: Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus

Gnar, Morgana, Malzahar, Vi, Varus October 7, LoLdle 457: Gragas, Nilah, Vi, Kayle, Teemo

The LoLdle answers for its 478th edition will be published on October 28, 2023.