"They are all actually dating": Pokimane exposes Kevin's "bromance" with his roommates

Twitch sensation Pokimane has tried to keep her personal and love interests away from her streaming life as much as possible. However, the two are bound to cross paths, given just how keen the streamer's fans are to learn more about her life.

In recent months, there have been multiple rumors suggesting that her friend Kevin Kamja, who often appears on her stream, might even be her boyfriend.

Now, in quite a fascinating development to this story, the popular streamer has made an interesting claim involving Kevin's 'dating' life featuring his roommates, leaving everyone surprised. She stated:

"They are all actually dating."

Pokimane fuels dating rumors about Kevin and his roommates

In a clip uploaded on her secondary account, Pokimane Too, the streamer can be seen sharing the screen with her previously rumored boyfriend, Kevin.

The immensely popular streamer regularly showcases her variety of content skills with different types of streams, with her fans loving every one of them.

The short clip appears to be from one of Poki's IRL cooking streams and features her exposing Kevin and his roommates' 'bromance.'

Initially, Kevin was talking to Twitch chat and revealed that he has two roommates who are "two very, very, very good friends" of his. He also said viewers might get a chance to see them during the stream.

But this is where the events took an amusing turn. While reading the comments from the chat, Anys came across a unique question:

"Is that his boyfriend?"

The Twitch star read the question out loud, followed by an even more surprising answer and explained:

"Yeah, they are all actually dating."

Of course, Kevin was left with no choice but to agree with her on this one and just nodded along after admitting it. But this isn't where it all ended. She then continued to dive even deeper into the intricate details and revealed:

"I've never seen such a close bromance between guys in my life. And I've seen a lot."

To say Kevin had a fitting reply is an understatement. He followed Poki's interesting statement with a special and rhetorical question and asked:

"Other guys don't touch each other's butts or what?"

Pokimane reveals surprising details about Kevin's "bromance"

Following Kevin's one-of-a-kind question, the popular female streamer described the details of the relationship he shares with his roommates and said:

"You guys like you guys are like haha [imitates giggles] you're like [imitates giggles]. You're like touching each other's butts. You're like napping together. You know? Like...Oh my god!"

While Kevin did not deny anything his streamer friend had to say, he did have an equally compelling explanation for it:

"We live in a house together. You do everything else together, you know?"

One fan rushing to take Kevin's side even said: "BROMANCE NEVER GOES TO FAR POKI, NEVER." Similarly, many fans in the comment section had hysterical responses and reactions to the video.

