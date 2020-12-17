"They should ban themselves": Twitter tears into Twitch after the platform bans the words "simp", "virgin" and "incel"

In light of its revamped harassment policy, Twitch has managed to invoke the ire of the online community by deciding to ban the words "virgin", "simp" and "incel".

The new rules are expected to come into play on the 22nd of January. The usage of any of the three words above will be deemed a violation of Twitch TOS. Apart from using the words, even the use of an emote related to the word "simp" can invite disciplinary action from Twitch.

The glaring issues with Twitch's questionable decision were highlighted by Esports insider Rod "Slasher" Breslau in a Twitter thread:

people online are absolutely overusing these terms that they're meaningless, and losers constantly misuse terms like simp to attack anyone who says anything nice about women. however this likely won't address either of these problems. so perfectly on brand for Twitch rules — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020

Many believe that Twitch decided to make this decision after being swamped with several complaints of sexual harassment within its community. The platform had vowed to establish a safer, inclusive environment.

However, it is to be noted that the use of "virgin", "simp" and "incel" have certain exemptions, as a Twitch spokesperson later confirmed that action will only be taken if these terms are used repeatedly to harass someone:

a Twitch spokesperson has provided a statement on using terms such as simp and incel, stating that "using these terms on their own wouldn’t lead to an enforcement but we would take action if they were used repeatedly in a harassing manner" https://t.co/ty1YRgEvIg pic.twitter.com/yAbdT7xiao — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) December 16, 2020

This decision has now invited a wave of criticism online, as streamers are enraged with the fact that Twitch has the time to ban words such as "simp", but is ready to turn a blind eye towards the DMCA nightmare that looms large over every streamer's head.

I love how @twitch took the time to ban “hurtful” words aimed at men but not any of the terms aimed at women. I get that most of these terms would be covered in harassment; it just seems like preferential treatment towards men.. so sexism. They should ban themselves. — kaceytron (@kaceytron) December 17, 2020

Many people also believe that Twitch is exhibiting preferential treatment towards men, as several streamers pointed out flaws with their recent decision to clamp down on "simp", "virgin" and "incel", while much more offensive slurs are being hurled around online.

Twitter lashes out at Twitch over "simp" ban

This is not the first time this year that Twitch has ended up on the wrong side of the streaming community.

From handing out questionable bans to grossly mishandling the DMCA situation, 2020 has been a rather forgettable one for those making decisions over at Twitch.

Recently, Twitch updated its hateful conduct and harassment policy under the objective of curbing sexual harassment.

From taking action against anyone who makes derogatory statements about a person's perceived sexual practices to enforcing bans against the usage of sexually-focused terms, many believed that Twitch was finally trying to make amends for missing the mark several times this year.

However, it looks like the decision to ban "simp", "virgin" and "incel" couldn't have come at a worse time.

With streamers incensed at DMCA threatening their very source of livelihood, Twitch ended up bearing the brunt of an enraged online community yet again.

Check out some of the responses online, as the online community slammed Twitch for its questionable decisions:

Imagine being the leading streaming platform on the internet and you are about 3 rules away from being more restrictive than Chinese Internet restrictions LOL — David Hommes (@HommesDavid) December 16, 2020

HOLY SHIT AT SOME POINT TWITCH IS JUST GONNA BE MUTED STREAMS WITH GAMEPLAY ON THE SCREEN LMAO



YET PEOPLE CAN STILL TYPE SLURS IN THE CHAT AND DM US THE MOST HEINOUS SHIT https://t.co/ZP1WmRbTL2 — adept. (@adeptthebest) December 16, 2020

Twitch gave users more of a heads up on banning ‘simp’ than they did for DMCA issues. pic.twitter.com/orSFVUVsMs — Anthony (@BigJigglyPanda) December 16, 2020

soooo if I call stream snipers virgins I'm going to get banned now???? https://t.co/dYytKwGhss — NRG Lulu (@LuluLuvely) December 16, 2020

I now would like to know whether a content creator or viewer has ever been banned for saying slut, bitch, whore, thot, or harlot? Or whether any of these words have explicitly been outlined in the same policy? https://t.co/GqLHRLAmAH — Sweet Anita (@Tweet4nita) December 17, 2020

Twitch after they realize that people will start calling others orbiters and white knights after blocking the term #simp pic.twitter.com/KlA6D62lnO — Mythic Origins (@MythicOrigins) December 17, 2020

Seeing @Twitch #twitch make this move shows me how soft this generation really is. People out here getting hit with racial slurs you name it but simp of all things warrants a ban? Okay pic.twitter.com/nEJkD0kAiN — 𝓡𝓸𝓼𝓪𝓻𝓲𝓸 | 𝓩𝓮𝓴𝓴𝓮𝓷 𝓝𝓪𝓽𝓼𝓾𝓶𝓮 (@ZekkenNatsume) December 16, 2020

Twitch should be more worried about music labels sending their creators to jail than a creator being called a simp. #stopDMCA https://t.co/c3ZPgw8NTa — ᴮᵘᶜᵏʸ 🍞 (@MakeAn_Ish) December 16, 2020

Dear @twitch I appreciate the thought that some words need to be banned.I think you went the wrong way. Telling someone the word "virgin" is wrong sends the wrong message as virgin is not a word to be ashamed of.Why not the r* word.btw shaming "simp"..just why #reallytwitchreally — Tonya Webb #Thankmas (@cirensoren) December 17, 2020

twitch executives after being called a simp a few times #simp pic.twitter.com/1Ewcu56ft3 — pj/pizzle™ (@pizzleuniverze) December 16, 2020

So @Twitch would rather ban a couple of words than actually sort out their platform entirely, making it sound like we are doing something when actually doing nothing but annoy more users by showing they ARE DOING NOTHING! #BoycottTwitch #Simp — PupSparkTV (@PupSparkTV) December 17, 2020

wait @twitch banned the word simp? ...yall didnt wanna start with ACTUAL slurs first?... ok pic.twitter.com/kb4zKzcu2E — abra (@44bbrr44) December 16, 2020

The Twitch Townhall sheds light on how misaligned Twitch as a whole approaches policies. While ppl can continue making accounts with variations of the N-word and talk about hanging me from a tree like their “good ole days” in chat they wanna focus on simp.. k — Daniel (@EpicDan22) December 16, 2020

I know the word simp has essentially lost all meaning but I really don’t think making the word TOS is going to make Twitch’s community even slightly less toxic — Vaush (@VaushV) December 16, 2020

Twitch staff when they ban 'simp, 'incel', and 'virgin' instead of addressing any of the multitude of their recent failures. https://t.co/Ah6d9FQ4EP pic.twitter.com/9a6kbokmcB — вʟм | Ultima (@UltimaShadowX) December 16, 2020

Ah yes...SIMP, VIRGIN and INCEL. Much better than instabanning anyone using the N word or many others that are WAY FUCKING WORSE.



Twitch you are just a joke now. I feel more and more embarrassed to be a partner as the years move on... — NeonDan MUSIC COMMISSIONS OPEN (@NeonDanTV) December 16, 2020

An overwhelming number of requests to deal with ridiculous DMCA policies, actually push back against the racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia that happens daily, deal with all the fucking bots.



Twitch: If you call people Simp or Incel you'll get banned :) https://t.co/uEUkOCJMWK — Punished Slug 🐛🔨 (@the_love_slug) December 16, 2020

It’s good to know I can literally send in SS of someone calling me a whore, thot, slut and nothing gets done.



BUT LETS MAKE THE WORDS SIMP, VIRGIN AND INCELS A BANABLE OFFENSE.



Yeah. Ok. 👏🏻 keep on with the sexism Twitch. GGs — GingerBread⛄️🎄 (@GingerfettT) December 17, 2020

Apparently it's now against Twitch TOS to say virgin, incel or simp??



Why don't y'all ban the predators in your fucking website and actually buy licenses so your content creators don't get DMCA every two fucking days??? THAT'S the important shit you clowns — Reckoner Squonk (@dredgentired) December 17, 2020

isn't it hilarious how #simp, virgin, and incel are the most important thing right now to twitch?



racial slurs are apparently still fine



homophobic tendencies are still fine



DMCA is fast approaching



Twitch: pic.twitter.com/pyXpa4jJJo — Adekumo (@TheRealAdekumo) December 17, 2020

I just can't believe a nearly 3-hour town hall for twitch can be boiled down to "don't call people simp" and literally nothing else of value at all. No help on DMCA save for turn your sound off stupid, and the surprise mid-roll and pre-roll ads have been a disaster wow no shit. — Pat Stares At Fatty Pig-Dog Bark@Monke (@PatStaresAt) December 17, 2020

So instead of working to fix DMCA issues... @Twitch decides to ban the use of insults "simp", "incel" and "virgin"...



Priorities really are in check right now... #StopDMCA — ThatCyberPunk (@ThatEmoPunk) December 16, 2020

From being labeled a "joke" to an "embarrassment", it seems like Twitch continues to find itself teetering on the edge of disaster.

With a conspicuous grey area existing over the platform's decision to focus on banning words such as "simp" rather than address more pressing issues such as the DMCA fiasco, it looks like 2020 can certainly get a lot worse for the Twitch management.