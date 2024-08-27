Things to expect from the return of Piñata Festival event to Squad Busters

The Piñata Festival is making a highly anticipated return to Squad Busters, bringing with it a host of exciting features and rewards for players. This limited-time event invites players to assemble teams and embark on a treasure-hunting adventure. During the event, they will get the opportunity to collect valuable items while navigating various in-game challenges.

Let's delve deeper and learn more about the Piñata Festival.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective

Piñata Festival: Rewards and schedule details

The Piñata Festival is centered around gathering Piñata Sticks, which are essential for breaking open Piñatas scattered throughout the game. These colorful, horse-shaped objects contain a variety of rewards, including coins, chest tickets, and reroll tokens.

The festival will go live on August 29 and run till September 1, 2024. Players must work together to collect enough sticks to unlock these treasures, making teamwork a crucial aspect of the event.

Strategies for earning rewards from the Piñata Festival

The Piñata Festival offers many enticing rewards like Coins, Chest Tickets, and so on. While progressing through the festival, players will encounter various items to collect. The perks for each reward are detailed below:

Coins: These are essential for in-game progression.

Chest Tickets: Used to access additional chests.

Keys: These help in accessing chests with rewards.

Reroll Tokens: Change character choices during the festival.

Hammers: Used to smash open Piñatas for extra loot.

To maximize success during the festival, players should carefully select their characters. Popular choices include the Barbarian King and Archer Queen, known for their strong offensive capabilities.

Players must also make strategic decisions about which items to prioritize, balancing offensive and defensive roles within their teams.

To make the most out of the event, players will be required to focus on key strategies like the following:

Actively search for Piñata sticks, as they are essential for opening Piñatas and earning rewards.

Players will find chests that require keys to open. Hammers can also be discovered, which are used to smash Piñatas for additional loot.

Defeating bosses yields substantial rewards, so players should focus on these encounters to enhance their victory.

The return of this popular event is poised to be a hit among the players. Get ready for a wild adventure of winning challenges and earning rewards once the Piñata Festival goes live.

